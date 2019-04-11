Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps is proud to partner with the Union County Library System, Union County DSS, Union County Parks and Recreation, and Save the Children to sponsor this year’s KIDSFEST. The free community event will be held this Saturday (April 13) at Foster Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps is proud to partner with the Union County Library System, Union County DSS, Union County Parks and Recreation, and Save the Children to sponsor this year’s KIDSFEST. The free community event will be held this Saturday (April 13) at Foster Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

UNION — Would you like to spend some time with your children this weekend having some free family fun?

If you said yes then you’ll want to bring your family to Foster Park this Saturday for “Union County KIDSFEST.”

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is sponsored by Union County First Steps in partnership with Union County Library System, Union County DSS, Union County Parks and Recreation, and Save the Children.

“It’s a free event for the community,” Union County First Steps Executive Director Laura Wade said Monday. “We’re celebrating the Week of the Young Child, National Library Week, and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We’ll have lots of vendors from local agencies that serve children and their families,” she said. “We’ll have door prizes and games and the recreation department will provide free hot dog lunches.”

Those vendors that will be participating include the agencies that are sponsoring the event as well as:

• Union County EMS

• Union County Guardian ad Litem

• Jonesville Head Start

• Mobile Command

• Nurse Family Partnership

• South Carolina Legal Services

• Union County Farm and Craft Market

• Union County School District

• WIC

• Woodmen Life

“We’re excited about the response we’ve gotten from the community, from the people wanting to participate,” Wade said.

Wade added that Woodmen Life will be offering free fingerprinting for children during KIDSFEST.

In the event of inclement weather, Wade said KIDSFEST will be moved to the USC Union Truluck Activity Center.

For more information about KIDSFEST call Union County First Steps at 864-466-7647.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

