Praying for God’s grace for all of us

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Unto thee, O Lord, do I lift up my soul. 2 O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me. 3 Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: let them be ashamed which transgress without cause. 4 Shew me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. 5 Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day. 6 Remember, O Lord, thy tender mercies and thy lovingkindnesses; for they have been ever of old. 7 Remember not the sins of my youth, nor my transgressions: according to thy mercy remember thou me for thy goodness' sake, O Lord. — Psalm 25:1-7 (KJV)

Read Romans 8:1-11

If we confess our sins, [God] is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

— 1 John 1:9 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, Holy Redeemer, for your grace that flows freely to all of us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: My guilt is no match for God’s grace.