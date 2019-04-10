First dragway winners of 2019

Image courtesy of Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway hosted the first IHRA points event of 2019 this past Saturday (April 6) and racers Mike Petrie, Damon Smith, Kyle Chapman and Kevin West took the first wins of the season. There will be more IHRA action at the dragway this Saturday (April 13). Image courtesy of Union County Dragway The Union County Dragway hosted the first IHRA points event of 2019 this past Saturday (April 6) and racers Mike Petrie, Damon Smith, Kyle Chapman and Kevin West took the first wins of the season. There will be more IHRA action at the dragway this Saturday (April 13).

SANTUC — Mike Petrie, Damon Smith, Kyle Chapman and Kevin West take the first wins of 2019 at Union County Dragway

The 2018 Top Eliminator champion picked up right where he left off this past Saturday picking up the final round win. Damon Smith was near perfect on the tree at the start as his opponent, IHRA veteran Ed Pauley turned on the red light by just a few thousandths of a second in the seventh and final round of the Pro car category.

Union native and IHRA former champion, Mike Petrie took the Modified honors in a great final round race against Trevor Jenkins.

The Jonesville, SC based team of the Chapman brothers had a great day in Junior Dragster as Kyle Chapman took the final round win over Jace Clark, while Tyler Chapman took the number one qualifier position.

And in the highly contested Street Legal/Sportsman class, Kevin West took the win over Mike Daugherty.

The weather was perfect for a family fun filled day of drag racing at Union where nearly a hundred racers attended the first IHRA points event of 2019.

The next event is this Saturday, April 13, when the series continues as racers accrue valuable points towards the championships in four categories.

Also, the Classic Gear Jammers will be on hand for some of the best clutch car, wheel standing action on the east coast.

Full results are below:

• Top Eliminator

Win — Damon Smith

R/up — Ed Pauley

Semi — Chad Branham, Trevor Jenkins

#1 Qualifier — Travis Rollins

• Modified Eliminator

Win — Mike Petrie

R/up — Trevor Jenkins

Semi — Mel Shealy

#1 Qualifier — Mike Kizer

• Junior Dragster

Win — Kyle Chapman

R/up — Jace Clark

Semi — Wesley Clark, Kaedyn Sinclair

#1 Qualifier — Tyler Chapman

• Street Legal/Sportsman

Win — Kevin West

R/up — Mike Daugherty

Semi — Tony Carnaggio

#1 Qualifier — Mike Daugherty

Race series continues this Saturday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Dragway.

