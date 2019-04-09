A visit to the USS Yorktown

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School recently visited the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston where they learned the history of the ship and took part in learning activities. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School recently visited the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston where they learned the history of the ship and took part in learning activities. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School learn about navigation during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School learn about navigation during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students study charts during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students study charts during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Airplanes that were once launched from the USS Yorktown were part of the exhibits viewed by fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School during a recent visit to the aircraft carrier which is located at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Airplanes that were once launched from the USS Yorktown were part of the exhibits viewed by fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School during a recent visit to the aircraft carrier which is located at Patriot’s Point in Charleston.

BUFFALO — A historic ship of the US Navy that bears the name of one of the greatest events in American history was the destination of a visit by some students from Buffalo Elementary School.

In 1781, the American Revolutionary War was in its sixth year with no signs of coming to an end when, on September 28 of that year, a British army under the command of Lt. General Charles Cornwallis retreated to Yorktown, Virginia, hoping to be evacuated by sea. This, however, proved to be a trap for Cornwallis and his men as a victory by the French navy over the British navy prevented their evacuation, leaving them trapped when a combined force of French troops under the command of the Comte de Rochambeau and the US Continental Army under the command of George Washington surrounded Yorktown.

The ensuing siege would last until October 19, 1781, when Cornwallis surrendered his army, an event that revived both American and French morale and convinced the British to seek negotiations to end the war. Those negotiations resulted in the Treaty of Paris in 1783 that ended the war and recognized the independence of the United States of America.

The victory at Yorktown has been honored and remembered in a number of ways in the centuries since, including the naming of no less that five ships of the US Navy the USS Yorktown including:

• A 16-gun sloop-of-war commissioned in 1840.

• The lead Yorktown-class gunboat commissioned in 1889.

• The Yorktown-class aircraft carrier commissioned in 1937.

• An Essex-class aircraft carrier commissioned in 1943.

• A Ticonderoga-class cruiser commissioned in 1984.

The third USS Yorktown was sunk on June 6, 1942 by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Midway. Its sinking lead to the Essex-class aircraft carrier commissioned the following year to be named the USS Yorktown as well instead of its original name, Bonhomme Richard.

The fourth USS Yorktown is one of 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers built during World War II for the US Navy. After being commissioned in April 1943, it participated in a number of campaigns in the Pacific Theater of Operations, conducting airstrikes or taking part in assault operations against the Japanese at Wake Island, Guam, the Gilbert Islands, Tarawa, the Marshall Islands, Saipan, The Philippines, and Formosa, earning a total of 11 battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation.

In the 25 years following the end of World War II, the Yorktown would be decommissioned, then modernized and recommissioned in 1953 to serve an attack carrier, serving with distinction during the Korean Conflict; modernized again to become an anti-submarine carrier, serving in that capacity for many years in Pacific, including duty during the Vietnam War, earning five battle stars. The Yorktown also served as a recovery ship for the Apollo 8 space mission and was even used in the movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and in the science fiction film “The Philadelphia Experiment.”

Decommissioned for the final time in 1970, the Yorktown was donated by the US Navy to the Patriot’s Point Development Authority, Charleston, South Carolina and was towed there in 1975. On October 13, 1975, the 200th anniversary of the US Navy, the Yorktown was dedicated as a memorial. In 1986, the Yorktown was declared a National Historic Landmark.

This was destination of the 5th grade students of Buffalo Elementary School who, according to press release issued by the school, got to “be a part of history” by touring the Yorktown. During their visit, the press release states the students “experienced several hands-on social studies and science” activities on the field trip.

We have no doubt the students had an experience that was both educational and enjoyable and we also have no doubt that serving not just as a museum, but also as an institution of learning is a great way for the USS Yorktown to continue serving the nation it served so well during its distinguished active duty career. This great ship defended America and the cause of freedom in no less three wars and the Cold War, and did so with honor. It is right that it continue to be honored as a place of learning for the young and a reminder to those beyond school age of the history of this nation and the men and women and, yes, machines that served it in the past, serve it today in the present, and will continue to serve it in the future.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School recently visited the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston where they learned the history of the ship and took part in learning activities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Trip-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School recently visited the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston where they learned the history of the ship and took part in learning activities. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School learn about navigation during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Trip-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School learn about navigation during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students study charts during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Trip-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Some fifth grade students study charts during a visit they and their classmates took recently to the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Airplanes that were once launched from the USS Yorktown were part of the exhibits viewed by fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School during a recent visit to the aircraft carrier which is located at Patriot’s Point in Charleston. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Trip-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Airplanes that were once launched from the USS Yorktown were part of the exhibits viewed by fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School during a recent visit to the aircraft carrier which is located at Patriot’s Point in Charleston.

BES students tour historic aircraft carrier