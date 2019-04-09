Foster Park Elementary honor rolls

Editor’s Note: The Foster Park Elementary School honor rolls were revised after the original version ran in the March 25 edition of The Weekly Union Grapevine and so we are running the revised version this week.
UNION — Foster Park Elementary School honored those students who made its Honor Rolls for the 3rd quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
Principal’s Honor Roll
(All A’s)
3rd Grade
Almaria Duckett
Taylor Burnett
Grace Prince
4th Grade
Levi Gentry
Malia Sims
Jayden Smith
Kamrin Song
Ta’Nyla Thompson-Smith
Drew Loftis
Mason Smith
Alana Hullett
Christian Jeter
Adrianna Johnson
5th Grade
DJ Hullett
McKayla Beasley
Maci Sprouse
Lillian Turner
Tycen Ward
Caleb Ward
McKinley Beasley
Colby Calhoun
Trevor Davis
Thomas Robinson
Jaydon Ruth
Yuairi Smith
Andrew Wang
Teacher’s Honor Roll
(All A’s & B’s)
3rd Grade
Luke Belue
Damian Betterton
David Gallman
Hailey Castle
Natalie Dow
Leeah Stanton
Leeyunna Trowell
Brylie Howell
Kaleigh Bradburn
Dominic McMahon
Nikenzie Gavula
Makyleeigh Benton
Marissa Bobo
Silas Colson
Ryder Fallen
Cheyenne Flanagan
TyJavius Holcomb
Apollo Wise
4th Grade
Adaria Brannon
Jordan Haydock
LeShay Inman
Zycorrian Jeter
La’Derius Means
Marley Poole
Chloe Bailey
Deontae Beacham
Cooper Brigmon
Gabry’elle Eison
Miracle Smith
Tytavius Smith
Leearia Trowell
Ethan White
Ben Balkum
Maddox Cooper
Destiny Thompson
Ayden Thompson
Zaria Hil
5th Grade
Angel Bush
Curtis Hames
Emma Howard
Alyssa Johnson
Kenya Johnson
La’Troy Bates
Raiden Bradley
Maryah Farr
Deondra Hill
Jason Olivo-Medina
Eli Patterson
Amariya Peake
Ke’Arri Porter
Kaleya Sinclair
Emory Tucker
Madelyn Tyler
Jatavion Bell
Jacoby Castle
Olivia Nelson
Christian Solis
