Foster Park Elementary honor rolls

Editor’s Note: The Foster Park Elementary School honor rolls were revised after the original version ran in the March 25 edition of The Weekly Union Grapevine and so we are running the revised version this week.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School honored those students who made its Honor Rolls for the 3rd quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll

(All A’s)

3rd Grade

Almaria Duckett

Taylor Burnett

Grace Prince

4th Grade

Levi Gentry

Malia Sims

Jayden Smith

Kamrin Song

Ta’Nyla Thompson-Smith

Drew Loftis

Mason Smith

Alana Hullett

Christian Jeter

Adrianna Johnson

5th Grade

DJ Hullett

McKayla Beasley

Maci Sprouse

Lillian Turner

Tycen Ward

Caleb Ward

McKinley Beasley

Colby Calhoun

Trevor Davis

Thomas Robinson

Jaydon Ruth

Yuairi Smith

Andrew Wang

Teacher’s Honor Roll

(All A’s & B’s)

3rd Grade

Luke Belue

Damian Betterton

David Gallman

Hailey Castle

Natalie Dow

Leeah Stanton

Leeyunna Trowell

Brylie Howell

Kaleigh Bradburn

Dominic McMahon

Nikenzie Gavula

Makyleeigh Benton

Marissa Bobo

Silas Colson

Ryder Fallen

Cheyenne Flanagan

TyJavius Holcomb

Apollo Wise

4th Grade

Adaria Brannon

Jordan Haydock

LeShay Inman

Zycorrian Jeter

La’Derius Means

Marley Poole

Chloe Bailey

Deontae Beacham

Cooper Brigmon

Gabry’elle Eison

Miracle Smith

Tytavius Smith

Leearia Trowell

Ethan White

Ben Balkum

Maddox Cooper

Destiny Thompson

Ayden Thompson

Zaria Hil

5th Grade

Angel Bush

Curtis Hames

Emma Howard

Alyssa Johnson

Kenya Johnson

La’Troy Bates

Raiden Bradley

Maryah Farr

Deondra Hill

Jason Olivo-Medina

Eli Patterson

Amariya Peake

Ke’Arri Porter

Kaleya Sinclair

Emory Tucker

Madelyn Tyler

Jatavion Bell

Jacoby Castle

Olivia Nelson

Christian Solis

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

