The 2018 Industry of the Year

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power Company Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker (center) and Business Controller David Turner (right) accept the Union County Chamber of Commerce Industry of the Year Award presented to the company by John Gregory of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The award was presented during the Chamber’s 2019 Annual Banquet held March 30 at Main Street Junction. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power Company Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker (center) and Business Controller David Turner (right) accept the Union County Chamber of Commerce Industry of the Year Award presented to the company by John Gregory of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The award was presented during the Chamber’s 2019 Annual Banquet held March 30 at Main Street Junction.

UNION — A company that has been serving Union County for more than a century and plays a major role in its economic development while providing its customers and the community with environmentally-friendly power is the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s “Industry of the Year” for 2018.

The Chamber held its 2019 Annual Banquet at Main Street Junction on March 30, drawing a large turnout of chamber members, local government officials, representatives of local businesses and civic organizations and other chamber supporters. The evening featured dinner, an address by AMI kids Solomon Weaver and Case Kirby, a keynote speech by humorist and inspirational speaker Glen Ward, a review of the Chamber’s 2018 Annual Report by Chamber Executive Director Jami Trammel; and the presentation of the Chamber Awards for Small Business of the Year, Service Group of the Year, Friend of the Chamber, Shining Star, and, for the first time, the “Student of the Year” award sponsored by Spartanburg Community College.

Also presented was the Chamber award for Industry of the Year which for 2018 was Lockhart Power Company.

Trammell said that the award honors an industry which had a powerful and positive impact on the community during the year, something she said Lockhart Power did in 2018, has done in previous years, and is continuing to do in 2019.

Lockhart Power’s impact on Union County dates back more than a century to the company’s founding during the presidency of William Howard Taft and has taken a variety of forms since then. The story of Lockhart Power is the story of the company’s service to not only to its customers, but also to the community by contributing to its economic development, helping protect its environment, and supporting many of its civic and charitable organizations and its educational system.

History And Mission

Founded in 1912, Lockhart Power Company has sustainably and reliably served its community for over 100 years. Our goal is to provide reasonably priced, dependable electric power service to our customers and partners in Union, Cherokee, Chester, Spartanburg and York counties in South Carolina. Our mission is to safely provide customers with reliable, high quality and cost-effective power while addressing their needs quickly and courteously. We do this in an ethical and environmentally conscious manner while maintaining a high level of employee morale as we pursue profitable growth opportunities.

Environmental Awareness & Initiatives

We have one of the strongest commitments to renewable energy of any utility in the world, with virtually all of our own generated energy derived from renewable resources. We are also dedicated to operating our facilities in a manner that protects the quality of our environment.

More than 99% of Lockhart Power’s power generation is fueled by renewable resources including hydroelectric and landfill gas. In contrast, other utilities typically generate 10% or less from renewable resources.

At Lockhart Power, we are committed to operating our plants and facilities in complete compliance with environmental regulations and in a manner that protects the quality of our environment. A goal of creating zero waste generation to all elements – land, air and water – is achieved by continual improvement in all of our operations. A reduce-reuse-recycle approach is the embodiment of the company’s environmental values.

The design and construction in 2013 of our 6,600 square foot corporate office building in Lockhart, S.C. exemplifies our environmental commitment in the following ways:

• It accomplishes four separate functions in one building (company offices, economic development, customer service center and company meeting room) to reduce the building’s footprint and associated use of materials and energy

• Materials from the demolished Excelsior Union Mill are reused, including the wooden beam decorative element in the main entrance

• Packaging used within the building is recycled

• The building is powered completely by electricity generated using 100% renewable resources by the adjacent Lockhart Hydroelectric Plant

• The building’s interior was painted with ECOS paints, a locally manufactured paint that contains no toxic chemicals, VOC’s or solvents, resulting in a healthier working environment and better air quality for our customers and employees.

• High efficiency equipment is used to minimize energy consumption, including HVAC equipment and LED parking lot lighting

Innovation (Vision)

Lockhart Power owns and operates two run-of-river hydroelectric projects licensed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC): the Lockhart Hydro Project on the Broad River and the Lower Pacolet Hydro Project on the Pacolet River.

Lockhart Power built the Lockhart Hydro Plant in 1920 and has owned and operated it ever since. In 2007, Lockhart Power bought and upgraded the Lower Pacolet Hydro Project, which is located on the site of a previously demolished textile mill. In 2013, Lockhart built two new hydro-electric facilities. These were the only new hydro-electric facilities built in South Carolina in over 30 years.

In addition to these hydroelectric projects, Lockhart Power owns and operates the Wellford Renewable Energy (WREN) Landfill Gas-to-Energy Project located in Wellford, S.C. Lockhart Power constructed the WREN facility in 2011, utilizing the methane output of the Wellford Landfill to produce power. Lockhart Power also operates and maintains the gas collection and treatment systems for the landfill owner, Spartanburg County, as well as a six-mile pipeline feeding additional gas to an industrial plant.

Several of Lockhart Power’s renewable energy generation projects are registered with the North Carolina Public Utilities Commission to be able to sell Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) through the North Carolina Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS).

Professional Development of Employees & Workforce

Employees are given the opportunity to attend workshops, job-specific training, professional certifications, and seminars which the company supports financially. Employees may also receive reimbursement for education related to their position or job. In addition, our employees are offered the opportunity to participate in company sponsored health and wellness activities, i.e., free health risk assessments and health coaching. An onsite health clinic is available as well.

We celebrate our excellent safety record with an employee luncheon for every 100 days without an accident.

Economic Investment in the Community

Lockhart Power is an active member of the community it calls home. From contributions to local nonprofit organizations and local schools to tree plantings at town/city gateways to assisting in home improvement for the residents of Lockhart, S.C., the company is engaged in supporting economic development and community improvement efforts.

We have efficiently constructed cost-effective projects that support millions of dollars of industrial capital investment and job creation in Union and Spartanburg counties. Some examples are: (1) major substation and transmission line construction at Tyger River Industrial Park North (Spartanburg); (2) major substation and transmission line extensions between Union Commerce Park and Midway Green Industrial Park (Union), both enabling recruitment of large industrial companies; (3) and, a collaborative speculative building (100,000 square feet, expandable to 200,000 square feet) construction project between Lockhart Power and Union County which will bring new capital investment, heavy usage of all utilities, and job creation to Union County.

In addition, partnerships with Union County and Spartanburg County have included hundreds of thousands of dollars in generous contributions of annual utility license tax credit funds to support industrial economic development projects in those counties, such as road, water, and sewer infrastructure.

Lockhart Power was also instrumental and took a lead role in bringing 10 electric vehicle charging stations to rural Union County. Lockhart Power supplies much of the power used at the charging stations, making the electric vehicles charged on them even more environmentally friendly.

Charity

We are exceptionally proud to say that we have 100% employee participation in our annual giving campaign for the United Way.

A few of the dozens of organizations that Lockhart Power has made charitable contributions to and supported are:

• Union County High School Science and Mechatronics Scholarships

• Main Street Junction multi-purpose meeting facility — Union

• Uniquely Union Festival — Union

• Pacolet Indian Summer Festival Sponsorship

• March of Dimes March for Babies — Union and Cherokee

• Melting Pot Music Festival — Spartanburg

• Ballet Spartanburg, Inc. — Union County Performance

• Union County Development Board

• Lockhart and Jonesville Elementary Schools

• SC Clean Energy Summit

• SC Economic Developer’s Association (SCEDA)

• South Carolina, Union County and Spartanburg County Chambers of Commerce

• Upstate Workforce Future’s Corporation

• Lockhart Adopt a Home (Employee volunteers participate in helping a needy family with clean up, bush and tree trimming as they are identified within the community.)

• Lockhart Painting Project (Lockhart Power will provide paint for a home chosen by the Town of Lockhart deemed to be in need of clean up and painting.)

• Union County Healthcare Foundation

• Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• Ag and Art Tour

For more information about Lockhart Power visit its website at lockhartpower.com.

Chamber of Commerce honors Lockhart Power

Staff Report

Lockhart Power Company contributed to this story.

