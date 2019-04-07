A delightful program of music

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Local piano students and a voice student performed for the Union Music Club during its March 12 meeting at Buffalo Baptist Church. Here the students and their teachers pose together for a picture. They are (front row) Cate Wilson, (2nd row) Barbara Ramsey, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner, Claire Wilson, Katherine Martin, Kathleen Reed, Suzy Smith, (back row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Garrett Ponder, Gabriel Parker, Hayleigh Murphy, Emily Anthony, Katie Wagner, and Macy Petty. Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Local piano students and a voice student performed for the Union Music Club during its March 12 meeting at Buffalo Baptist Church. Here the students and their teachers pose together for a picture. They are (front row) Cate Wilson, (2nd row) Barbara Ramsey, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner, Claire Wilson, Katherine Martin, Kathleen Reed, Suzy Smith, (back row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Garrett Ponder, Gabriel Parker, Hayleigh Murphy, Emily Anthony, Katie Wagner, and Macy Petty.

BUFFALO — The Union Music Club met on March 12 at Buffalo Baptist Church for a musical program by piano students of local piano teachers and one voice student. Club President Nancy Kennedy welcomed the students, families, friends, and the club members who attended. Piano students of Suzy Smith, Barbara Ramsey, and Kathleen Read performed the musical pieces they recently presented at the Star Celebration at Converse College.

These students of Suzy Smith performed piano numbers for the group. Cate Wilson, presented “The Dancing Dog” by Donald Waxman. “Fanfare” by Cornelius Gurlitt was performed by Claire Wilson. Melle Ponder presented “Sonatina No. 5 Mvmt. 3” by Lynn Freeman Olson. “Saturday Night Rock” by Jane Bastien was performed by Garrett Ponder. Thomazia Littlejohn presented “Baroque Expressions” by Martha Mier. Katie Wagner performed “Myrtle Beach Boogie” by Melody Bober.

Soprano Macy Petty, a student of Dr. Cathy Siarras, sang “Vedrai, carino from Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Suzy Smith accompanied her on the piano.

Students of Barbara Ramsey performed these piano selections. Katherine Martin presented a musical selection entitled “Beauty and the Beast Medley” arranged by Jason Lyle Black. Hayleigh Murphy presented “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain,” a Southern Mountain Song on the piano. Gabriel Parker presented “PBJ Blues” by Carol Klose. “Prelude to a Long Goodbye” by Gina Sprunger was performed by Emily Anthony.

Lillian Turner, a student of Kathleen Read, presented piano selections, “Promenade” by Alexander Reinagle and “Waltz” by Carl Czerny.

The students, parents, and teachers were congratulated on the delightful program and all of their hard work. Small gifts were distributed to the students, and everyone enjoyed excellent refreshments provided by the club members. The meeting was concluded with the singing of the song by Lana M. Bailey entitled “The Gift of Song” accompanied by Barbara Ramsey.

For information concerning the Union Music Club, contact Nancy Kennedy via email at [email protected]

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Local piano students and a voice student performed for the Union Music Club during its March 12 meeting at Buffalo Baptist Church. Here the students and their teachers pose together for a picture. They are (front row) Cate Wilson, (2nd row) Barbara Ramsey, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner, Claire Wilson, Katherine Martin, Kathleen Reed, Suzy Smith, (back row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Garrett Ponder, Gabriel Parker, Hayleigh Murphy, Emily Anthony, Katie Wagner, and Macy Petty. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Music-Club-March-Meeting.jpeg Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Local piano students and a voice student performed for the Union Music Club during its March 12 meeting at Buffalo Baptist Church. Here the students and their teachers pose together for a picture. They are (front row) Cate Wilson, (2nd row) Barbara Ramsey, Melle Ponder, Lillian Turner, Claire Wilson, Katherine Martin, Kathleen Reed, Suzy Smith, (back row) Thomazia Littlejohn, Garrett Ponder, Gabriel Parker, Hayleigh Murphy, Emily Anthony, Katie Wagner, and Macy Petty.

Students perform for Union Music Club

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.