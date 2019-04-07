Artists and non-artists wanted

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will host the 2019 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, Chalk Walk is open to persons of all ages who will have 90 minutes to create a work of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union using chalk. The Arts Council will provide the chalk that will be used. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will host the 2019 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, Chalk Walk is open to persons of all ages who will have 90 minutes to create a work of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union using chalk. The Arts Council will provide the chalk that will be used.

UNION — Are you artistic or are you non-artistic? Whichever you are doesn’t matter because the 2019 Chalk Walk is open to both the artistic and non-artistic.

Sponsored by the City of Union and hosted by the Union County Arts Council, Chalk Walk provides participants with the opportunity to be creative using chalk to produce works of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union.

“Each participant will get a section of sidewalk,” UCAC Director Amber Ivey said. “We will provide all the chalk. They will have 90 minutes to complete their work. Then we will hand out cash awards in different categories.”

This year’s Chalk Walk, which will be held Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m., is the third hosted by the UCAC and sponsored by the City of Union. The number participants has grown over the years and Ivey said she hopes even more will participate this year than in 2018 when 20 people participated, nearly twice that of the 11 that participated in 2017.

Ivey said that Chalk Walk is open to anyone interested in being creative, regardless of whether they are an artist or not.

“We’d like to see both artistic and non-artistic participants,” Ivey said. “It is open to all ages from kindergarten to senior citizens.”

Union City Council voted unanimously in January to approve a request by the UCAC for a donation of $500 to help fund Chalk Walk.

In its request, the UCAC stated that the city’s sponsorship “over the past two years has allowed us to host this event that was educational, community-oriented, and fun. As an event sponsor you will help bring the joy of art to many.”

The request was presented by Mayor Harold Thompson who recommended it be approved, pointing out that with Chalk Walk “the sidewalks will be covered with colorful masterpieces of artwork created by people from kindergarten to 80 years of age.” Thompson said that the $500 requested by the UCAC would be used to “cover the cost of supplies and several awards for the winners.” He added that the chalk provided by the UCAC to Chalk Walk participants would be environmentally-friendly.

The city’s donation came from its Hospitality Fund.

As with past Chalk Walks, Ivey said that the art created in this year’s Chalk Walk will remain in place after the event is over “as long as the weather permits” giving the public more time to enjoy the products of the creativity and talent of the participants.

Ivey added that participants are free to bring sketches, stencils, brushes, etc. to use, but no outside chalk is permitted. She said the UCAC will provide the same amount of supplies to each participant.

Persons interested in participating in Chalk Walk should call Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817 to register. A registration fee of $5 is required for UCAC members wanting to participate and $10 for non-members.

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will host the 2019 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, Chalk Walk is open to persons of all ages who will have 90 minutes to create a work of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union using chalk. The Arts Council will provide the chalk that will be used. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Chalk-Walk-Flyer.jpg Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will host the 2019 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, Chalk Walk is open to persons of all ages who will have 90 minutes to create a work of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union using chalk. The Arts Council will provide the chalk that will be used.

For the 2019 UCAC Chalk Walk on April 13

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.