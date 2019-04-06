‘A lot of smiles and laughs’

UNION COUNTY — Baseball fans are in for a treat next week as the Miracle League of Union County’s 2019 baseball season gets under way Monday evening at the Timken Sports Complex.

Miracle League Executive Director Amy Austin announced the start of the season which will run from Monday, April 8 to Tuesday, May 28, bringing together players and coaches who have not played together since last season for two months of baseball action and fun.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of smiles and laughter,” Austin said Thursday. “We’re excited to see all our players and coaches back together. It’s always a long off season for us because everybody misses each other.”

The teams of the Miracle League are sponsored by local businesses, other organizations, and individuals and Austin said this year the League gained additional sponsors who, together with continuing sponsors, are helping the League grow.

“We’re pleased to have new sponsors Michelangelo’s Pizza, Gillespie Milliken, and Joe’s Bobcat & Lawn Care in addition to continuing sponsors Buffalo Pawn, Civitans, Rippy’s, The Fantastics, Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction, Bobcats, New Horizon Realty, and Roberts Accounting,” Austin said. “We thank them and we thank all our volunteers who make the League successful.”

Miracle League games involve players who are physically and/or mentally challenged who play with the assistance of buddies who help them. These buddies are volunteers and Austin said the large number of players taking part in this season’s baseball action provides plenty of opportunities for volunteers to serve as buddies to the players.

“There are approximately 80 players this season,” Austin said. “There’s plenty of room for buddy groups to get involved.”

Persons who want to serve as Miracle League buddies should contact Heather Vinson, MLUC Buddy Coordinator, at 864-426-0882.

