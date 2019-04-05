Shred Day & Prescription Disposal

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Cooperative will hold Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their headquarters at 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney. The event is open to anyone who has documents that contain personal information that needs to be shredded. In addition, persons with outdated and unneeded prescription drugs and medicines can bring them for disposal as well. The event will also be a fundraiser for the Cherokee County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Cooperative will hold Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their headquarters at 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney. The event is open to anyone who has documents that contain personal information that needs to be shredded. In addition, persons with outdated and unneeded prescription drugs and medicines can bring them for disposal as well. The event will also be a fundraiser for the Cherokee County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

GAFFNEY — It is the time of year for spring cleaning. There is no better or safer place to start than those unnecessary and unwanted documents that clutter drawers and put your privacy in peril.

That is why Broad River Electric is hosting a Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 6 at their Gaffney headquarters located at 811 Hamrick Street. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. that day. Broad River Electric staff will be available to assist with the unloading of boxes and bags.

Identity thieves thrive on tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and anything else that has personal information. Just tossing those documents in the trash puts you at risk, making document shredding a necessity for business and personal security. Broad River Electric has partnered with Shred-it, the same company that provides its shredding service to provide this free service to the public. Shred-it uses proprietary crosscut shredding technology to turns sensitive paperwork into confetti-sized pieces. Shred-it will be set up with their mobile unit to shred your documents while you watch. Only paper materials will be accepted.

In addition to the shredding of personal documents, area residents can also safely dispose of their outdated and unneeded prescription drugs and medicines.

Proper prescription drug disposal is just as important. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Just flushing unused medicine down the toilet or throwing it away are potential safety and health hazards. Representatives from the Cherokee County Drug and Alcohol Commission and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will be at the event to assure proper disposal.

At the event, Broad River Electric will also be selling cooling towels and raffling a YETI Tundra 45 cooler to help raise money for Cherokee County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The 30-inch purple towel and a raffle ticket can be purchased for $7 or add 3 more tickets for a total of $10. Individually, the towels are $5 each. The first raffle ticket is $2. Each additional raffle ticket is $1.

Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit, member-owned electricity distribution cooperative that is committed to improving the communities they serve. The local cooperative provides services to more than 18,700 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union, and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk, and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

BREC will also be fundraising for Relay for Life

Special to The Union Times

