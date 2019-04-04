Chamber of Commerce grew in 2018

Charles Warner | The Union Times Humorist and inspirational speaker Glen Ward was the featured speaker at the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet last Thursday at Main Street Junction. Ward told funny stories and did impersonations of political and musical celebrities as well as told stories about life lessons he learned growing up as the son of a minister. Charles Warner | The Union Times Humorist and inspirational speaker Glen Ward was the featured speaker at the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet last Thursday at Main Street Junction. Ward told funny stories and did impersonations of political and musical celebrities as well as told stories about life lessons he learned growing up as the son of a minister. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell addresses the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet held last Thursday at Main Street Junction. Trammell introduced the evening’s guest speakers and also reviewed the Chamber’s 2018 Annual Report and the Chamber’s record of achievements during the year, a record that she said is continuing in 2019. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell addresses the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet held last Thursday at Main Street Junction. Trammell introduced the evening’s guest speakers and also reviewed the Chamber’s 2018 Annual Report and the Chamber’s record of achievements during the year, a record that she said is continuing in 2019. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd of chamber members, local government officials, representatives of local businesses and civic organizations and other chamber supporters turned out for the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet. The event, which was held last Thursday at Main Street Junction, featured dinner, speakers, the presentation of awards, and a review of the achievements of the Chamber in 2018. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large crowd of chamber members, local government officials, representatives of local businesses and civic organizations and other chamber supporters turned out for the Union County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Banquet. The event, which was held last Thursday at Main Street Junction, featured dinner, speakers, the presentation of awards, and a review of the achievements of the Chamber in 2018.

UNION COUNTY — 2018 was a year of growth for the Union County Chamber of Commerce and that growth is continuing in 2019.

Main Street Junction was the site the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Annual Banquet Thursday evening which saw a large turnout of chamber members, local government officials, representatives of local businesses and civic organizations and other chamber supporters. The evening featured dinner, an address by AMI kids Solomon Weaver and Case Kirby, a keynote speech by humorist and inspirational speaker Glen Ward, and the presentation of the Chamber Awards for Industry of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Service Group of the Year, Friend of the Chamber, Shining Star, and, for the first time, the “Student of the Year” award sponsored by Spartanburg Community College.

The banquet also included a review of the chamber’s 2018 Annual Report by Executive Director Jami Trammell.

Copies of the report were placed on each table for those in attendance to read, review, and take home. The report opens with the chamber Mission Statement:

To promote and meet the needs of business and industry while enhancing and creating a community to live, work and play in.

A letter by Trammell to chamber members and partners states that “2018 has been a year of growth for the Union County Chamber of Commerce. So many opportunities to make the Chamber and the community better were capitalized on. Advances in the way we handle economic development, membership development, and member services were outlined in our 2018 Business Plan. These changes are making a positive difference.”

The growth the chamber experienced in 2018 was outlined in the “Our Numbers” section of the report which Trammell reviewed:

• 114 total members including 29 new members who joined in 2018.

Trammell pointed out that when she began serving as Executive Director in 2017, the chamber had 76 members. By the end of 2018 that number had grown to 114, a number, however, that Trammell said was already outdated. She said that when she left her office Thursday afternoon to attend the banquet, the number of chamber members had grown to 124. This, Trammell said, is a sign that the growth the chamber experienced in 2018 is continuing in 2019.

• 22 prospect visits.

The economy of Union County has been described as being like a three-legged stool with the legs being industry, retail, and tourism. Industry includes manufacturing and distribution facilities while retail includes grocery, clothing, and other stores, and service facilities ranging from restaurants to medical/health care offices. The Union County Development Board recruits industries to Union County while the chamber recruits retail businesses.

In 2018, Trammell said the chamber hosted visits by 22 retail prospects interested in possibly locating in Union County. She said the chamber’s recruitment efforts paid off in October when one of those prospects, Label Shopper, opened a store — their first in South Carolina — in the old Western Auto Store building in the Union Square Shopping Center. The 24,000 square foot retail facility employs a staff of 11 and offers high quality items such as Men’s, Plus Size Women’s, Misses, and Juniors clothing as well as home decor items, hats, scarves, shoes, and jewelry.

• 13 ribbon cuttings

The opening of Label Shopper was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the chamber in November, one of 13 ribbon cuttings the chamber hosted in 2018.

Among the other retail businesses whose openings were celebrated with ribbon-cuttings hosted by the chamber in 2018 were Primary Care of Union, Security First Insurance, and Primped & Polished Salon and Spa.

The chamber has continued to host ribbon-cuttings in 2019 including one celebrating the opening of Embroidery by Karen and one celebrating the opening of Michelangelo’s Pizza at its new location.

• 4,417 directory searches and 540 new Facebook followers

The 21st century is the age of the Internet and no organization can effectively do its job if it does not have a website and a Facebook page and the Union County Chamber of Commerce is no exception.

The Chamber website (www.unionsc.com) provides a wide array of information about Union County including:

— Demographics

— History of Union

— Union County Municipalities

— Relocation Information

— Union County and SC Government

— Union, SC Schools

— Union Churches

— Directions to Union

— Quality of Life

The “About Union”entry in the website offers the following overview of the county:

Located in the heart of the Upstate’s Piedmont Region — along the I-85 corridor between the metropolitan cities of Atlanta, Greenville, Columbia and Charlotte, and served by 3 major airports — Union County is home to some 30,000 people, in and around 4 main communities: Lockhart, Jonesville, Carlisle,and, of course, the city of Union.

A wide range of recreational activities include championship golf, tennis, youth sports, competitive high school athletic programs, and an abundance of outdoor pursuits such as fishing, biking, hiking and exploring historical sites. The entire area, which lies in the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, has become a thriving, bustling, dynamic place to work and live — with an ideal year-round climate, friendly citizens, inviting communities, great quality of life, and low cost of living.

The website also provides information about the Chamber itself including its Board of Directors, Mission Statement, and contact information. There is also information about available retail buildings with two sites —115 West Main Street, Union, and 3557 Whitmire Highway — currently listed.

In 2018, Trammell said the Chamber saw 4,417 searches of its directory and gained 540 new followers on its Facebook page, more signs of the growth it, and Union County experienced and are continuing to experience.

• 26 total events

The website also has listing for Chamber events and Trammell said that in 2018 the chamber hosted 26 events or 1 every 14 days.

• 12 completed Youth Leadership Union

The Chamber also hosts the Youth Leadership Union program which runs from August to May of each year. The program, which is made possible by the City of Union, exposes local high school students to “such concepts as city, county, state government; tourism; art; culture; history; law enforcement; and local industries.”

The 2018 Annual Report states that “the overall goal of Youth Leadership Union County is to encourage participants to assume ownership of their community, to value civic participation, and to recognize that every citizen must join in partnership to build a community that blends economic opportunity with an outstanding quality of life. Participants who complete the program will learn why getting involved is important and why preparation through education is essential to becoming successful and productive leaders.”

The report states that “the criteria for student selection is as follows: no discipline infractions, no excessive tardiness or absences, and the student’s GPA must between 3.0 & 3.5. In addition to orientation and completion ceremony, Youth Leadership Union classes will meet for full-day sessions, one per month, between September and May.”

In 2018, 12 high school students completed the Youth Leadership Union program.

For more about the Chamber Banquet including the awards recipients see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

Gained new members, recruited new store

