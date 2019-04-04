Cutting the cost of college by ⅓

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will hold an “Open House” on Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. to give graduating high school seniors and their parents the opportunity to learn about the programs it will be offering this fall. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will hold an “Open House” on Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. to give graduating high school seniors and their parents the opportunity to learn about the programs it will be offering this fall.

UNION COUNTY — Getting a college education can be quite expensive but starting that education at the Spartanburg Community College Union County campus can help cut that cost by as much as one-third.

That’s the message conveyed in an open letter from SCC Union County Campus Director Isaac V. McKissick to the parents of graduating high school seniors in Union County.

In his letter, McKissick begins by offering “congratulations on your student’s upcoming graduation from high school! As Director of Spartanburg Community College’s Union County Campus, we offer congratulations on this accomplishment and would like to assist you and your family in the next steps of their transition to adulthood and the workplace.”

McKissick writes that “the Welding and Mechatronics programs at SCC Union campus are filling up fast, but there are still available seats. Additionally, in response to community interest in expanding programs at SCC Union, we will provide initial classes in the Fall of 2019 for our Pre-Engineering, Computer and Electronics Engineering Technology, Nursing, Medical Lab Technology, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care programs. These classes will provide the foundation for certificate/degree completion either at the Union Campus or other SCC Campuses.”

While a college education can be very expensive, McKissick points out that “SCC program offerings are among the least expensive in the state and offer transferability to most Baccalaureate granting institutions. This means attending SCC before transferring to a 4-year college provides significant savings.”

McKissick writes that “for example, it can cost up to one-third less if a student enrolls in SCC’s Pre-Engineering program while living at home, before transferring to Clemson’s Engineering program, than if a student goes to Clemson for all 4 years.”

This, he writes, also “holds true for a Nursing Degree from USC-Columbia. Graduating from SCC’s Associate of Applied Science program, while living at home, then transferring to USC’s BSN program would yield similar savings of up to one-third of the total cost associated with a four-year degree from USC-Columbia.”

Open House

McKissick also announced that there will be an “Open House” on Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the SCC Union County Campus “to show you and your student what SCC has to offer this fall. Your student may complete an application for admission during this time, no application fee required. Food and drink will be provided.”

Those who attend will also “have the chance to win Special Door Prizes and as well as SCC goodies!”

Financial Aid

McKissick added that a “FAFSA Financial Aid Workshop sign-up sheet will be present during the Open House to make individual appointments for those who need more one-on-one assistance with SCC’s FAFSA application.”

Those interested in attending the Open House are asked to contact Jessica Fentiman at 864-466-1060 or email [email protected] to RSVP for the event.

“We are looking forward to your family becoming a part of our family this fall,” McKissick said.

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is located at 1401 Furman L. Fendley Highway (US 176), Union.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will hold an “Open House” on Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. to give graduating high school seniors and their parents the opportunity to learn about the programs it will be offering this fall. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_SCC-Union-Campus-Sign.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will hold an “Open House” on Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. to give graduating high school seniors and their parents the opportunity to learn about the programs it will be offering this fall.

By attending the SCC Union County campus

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County campus.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County campus.