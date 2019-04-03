Praying to encourage instead of judge

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a children’s song that goes “Rain, rain, go away. Come again some other day.” It’s a cute little song that reflects the desire of children to be outside and play, something they can’t do when it is raining. It also no doubt reflects the adult desire to be out and about without having to wear a rain coat or carry an umbrella. Still, even when the rain keeps the kids inside and adds to the inconveniences adults face when going about their daily business, we should nevertheless give thanks to God for the rain He sends because rain makes life possible. Rain replenishes the Earth and its waters and thus gives us the means to grow food and feed ourselves, clean our clothes and bodies, and to quench our thirst. Rain is good and, when the conditions are just right, it gives way to the rainbow, a phenomena of nature that has been part of the natural world and the human experience since God created the first one after the flood that He cleansed the Earth with. Both the rain and the rainbow are wonderful things and we should never cease to give thanks to God for them because they are a testimony to His existence, His power, and His blessing. So give thanks to God for the rain, the rainbow, and all the rest of creation which He and He alone created and guides for the blessing of we, His children.

Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13

Do not judge, or you too will be judged.

— Matthew 7:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving Father, open our eyes to see the potential in others. Help us to encourage rather than judge. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whom is God calling me to encourage today?

