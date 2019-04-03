Middle/high school artists honored

Charles Warner | The Union Times Those attending the March 21 “2019 Middle/High School Reception” at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery got to enjoy the artworks of more than 60 middle school students. The reception honored the students whose work is being displayed at the gallery through this Friday (April 5) as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show.” Awards were handed out to the artists who produced the top three artworks in each grade group along with a Best In Show Award. Charles Warner | The Union Times Those attending the March 21 “2019 Middle/High School Reception” at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery got to enjoy the artworks of more than 60 middle school students. The reception honored the students whose work is being displayed at the gallery through this Friday (April 5) as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show.” Awards were handed out to the artists who produced the top three artworks in each grade group along with a Best In Show Award. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Arts Council Director Amber Ivey and USC Union Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Jennifer Emswiler smile as they prepare to present an award to another young artist during the “2019 Middle/High School Reception.” The reception, which was held March 21 at the UCAC Art Gallery, honored the middle school students whose artworks are on display at the gallery as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show.” Emswiler served as the judge for this year’s show, selecting a total of 10 winners, all of whom were presented with their awards during the reception. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Arts Council Director Amber Ivey and USC Union Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Jennifer Emswiler smile as they prepare to present an award to another young artist during the “2019 Middle/High School Reception.” The reception, which was held March 21 at the UCAC Art Gallery, honored the middle school students whose artworks are on display at the gallery as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show.” Emswiler served as the judge for this year’s show, selecting a total of 10 winners, all of whom were presented with their awards during the reception. Charles Warner | The Union Times The banners of the Union Rotary Club were on display at Union County Arts Council Art Gallery during the March 21 “2019 Middle/High School Reception.” The reception was part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show” which was the third of three exhibits hosted by Rotary and the UCAC as part of the “Rotary and the Arts” program. The program was funded by a $1,500 grant obtained from Rotary District 7750 by the club which also provided a local match. Charles Warner | The Union Times The banners of the Union Rotary Club were on display at Union County Arts Council Art Gallery during the March 21 “2019 Middle/High School Reception.” The reception was part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show” which was the third of three exhibits hosted by Rotary and the UCAC as part of the “Rotary and the Arts” program. The program was funded by a $1,500 grant obtained from Rotary District 7750 by the club which also provided a local match. Charles Warner | The Union Times The young artists who won the awards for their work being displayed at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show” pose for a picture during the “2019 Middle/High School Reception” held at the gallery on March 21. The winners were 6th-8th Grade: Cora Garland (3rd Place), Damien Collins (2nd Place), Trystan Garner (1st Place); 9th-10th Grade: Laurin Johnson (3rd Place), Rachel Brewington (2nd Place), Karrah Rice (1st Place); 11th-12th Grade: Iriana Foster (3rd Place), Lyndsey Barshaw (2nd Place), Laura Beck (1st place); and Madisen Brewington (Best In Show). Charles Warner | The Union Times The young artists who won the awards for their work being displayed at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show” pose for a picture during the “2019 Middle/High School Reception” held at the gallery on March 21. The winners were 6th-8th Grade: Cora Garland (3rd Place), Damien Collins (2nd Place), Trystan Garner (1st Place); 9th-10th Grade: Laurin Johnson (3rd Place), Rachel Brewington (2nd Place), Karrah Rice (1st Place); 11th-12th Grade: Iriana Foster (3rd Place), Lyndsey Barshaw (2nd Place), Laura Beck (1st place); and Madisen Brewington (Best In Show).

UNION — The last of three “Rotary and the Arts” collaborations between the Union Rotary Club and the Union County Arts Council brought together Rotarians, UCAC members, and other art lovers as well as family and friends to honor some very talented and creative young artists.

Beginning in December, the Union Rotary Club and the UCAC have collaborated on the “Rotary and the Arts” program, a series of artistic exhibits funded by a $1,500 District Grant the club obtained from Rotary District 7750 and provided a $1,500 local match for.

The application for the grant stated that the Rotary Club was partnering with the UCAC “to provide an educational opportunity of a lifetime in the form of art for local students and residents.” It states “this program will deploy the application of human creative skill and imagination to produce works that will be appreciated for their beauty and emotional power. This project will educate students and adults on the various forms of art. These exhibitions will provide our community and surrounding areas with an opportunity to explore unique art forms, as well as introduce new artists.”

The grant application added that “members of the newly created USC Union Rotaract Club will also assist with this project.”

The application concluded by stating that “we are very excited about partnering with the Union County Arts Council to present these exhibits and we are very thankful for the support of Amber Ivey and the Arts Council. Amber has been the driving force to set these events up and we appreciate her leadership.”

With the grant and the local match, the Rotary Club and the UCAC were able to sponsor, first, a “Silk Painting Exhibit” of the work of Greenville artist and businesswoman Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant in December at USC Union. The second exhibit was held in January at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union and included the works of Catawba Indian Masterpotter Caroleen Sanders and Catawba Indian Potter Beckee Garris.

The third and final exhibit sponsored by the Rotary Club and the UCAC was the “Middle School and High School Art Show” which was also held at the UCAC Art Gallery. The exhibit, which continues through this Friday (April 5), features more than 60 pieces of artwork created by 6th-12th grade students from Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. The artworks on display were selected for the show by art teachers at each school with three works selected per grade.

On Thursday, March 21, the Art Gallery was the site of the “2019 Middle/High School Reception” which UCAC Director Ambery Ivey said was attended by more than 90 people who were able to enjoy the art on display along with refreshments.

Those in attendance also got to enjoy the presentation of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards to the winning artists in grades 6-8, 9-10, and 11-12 along with an overall “Best In Show” award. The Middle/High School Winners were:

6th-8th Grade

• 3rd Place — Cora Garland

• 2nd Place — Damien Collins

• 1st Place — Trystan Garner

9th-10th Grade

• 3rd Place — Laurin Johnson

• 2nd Place — Rachel Brewington

• 1st Place — Karrah Rice

11th-12th Grade

• 3rd Place — Iriana Foster

• 2nd Place — Lyndsey Barshaw

• 1st place — Laura Beck

Best In Show

• Madisen Brewington

April At The UCAC

The following events will be held in April at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• 2019 Elementary School Reception sponsored by Gestamp

UCAC and Gestamp will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Tuesday, April 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• 2019 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes.

Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, April 9 at 6 a.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

During the final ‘Rotary and the Arts’ exhibit

