Lady Bantams defeat Pitt 8-6

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times This Lady Bantam looks like she’s in a pickle with four Pitt Community College softball players hot on her trail as she makes her way around the bases at City Park. That’s how the March 25 game between the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team and the Pitt Community team was, with the Lady Bantams playing hard and gaining an 8-6 victory. The game was supposed to be the first game of a double-header, but the second game had to be canceled due to rain.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Lady Bantam Emilee Price is all smiles after the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team defeated Pitt Community College 8-6 in a March 25 game played at City Park. The game was supposed to be the first game of a double-header, but the second game was canceled due to rain.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Lady Bantam Lexie Odum takes her turn at bat during the March 25 game at City Park that pitted the USC Union Lady Bantams against Pitt Community College. The game, which was supposed to be the first game of a double-header, saw the Lady Bantams gain the 8-6 win. They did not get to repeat their triumph a second time that day, however, as the second game was canceled due to rain.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Lady Bantam Audrey Pope gets all high fives at home plate from her teammates after hitting a home run during the March 25 game at City Park. The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team took on and defeated Pitt Community College 8-6 during the game which was supposed to be the first game of a double-header. The second game, however, was canceled due to rain.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Lady Bantam Nicole Perry prepares to knock one out of the park for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team during their game against Pitt Community College on March 25 at City Park. The Lady Bantams won 8-6 in the first game of what was supposed to be a double-header. The second game was canceled, however, due to rain.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Catcher Grace Revels of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team prepares to do her part to help the Lady Bantams triumph in their March 25 game at City Park against Pitt Community College. The Lady Bantams won 8-6 in the first game of what was supposed to be a double-header. The second game was canceled, however, due to rain.

UNION — While the rain may have prevented them from playing the second game it held off long enough for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team to play and win the first game of what was supposed to be a double-header.

On Monday, March 25 during a game played at City Park, the Lady Bantams defeated Pitt Community College 8-6.

The game was supposed to be the first of two played that day but the second game was canceled due to rain moving in.

Schedule

This is the schedule for Lady Bantams for the remainder of the 2019 season.

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 1 p.m.

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 3 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 4 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 6 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 1 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 5 p.m.

April 25-27 — NJCAA Region X Tournament — Location: Spartanburg.

All home games will be played at City Park, the Home of the Lady Bantams.

