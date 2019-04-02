Scaccia is PC Finance & Administration VP

CLINTON — Jeff Scaccia has been named vice president for finance and administration for Presbyterian College, PC President Bob Staton announced Tuesday, March 26.

Scaccia comes to PC from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark., where he served as vice president for finance and administration since 2013. Scaccia served as chief financial officer at the University of the Ozarks from 2004 to 2013.

While at the University of the Ozarks, Scaccia has had responsibility for finance, information technology, physical plant, as well as other areas of the college’s operation. Scaccia has also been active in a number of community organizations and the Arkansas Association of College and University Business Officers.

“We are excited about Jeff becoming a part of the leadership team at PC,” President Staton said. “He is a strong leader with a breadth of experience at the University of the Ozarks, a school similar to PC.”

“During my tenure (at the University of the Ozarks), I have had the pleasure to witness on a daily basis the impact an institution of higher education has on its students’ lives,” Scaccia said. “I am drawn to the opportunity to serve another long-standing institution and to the mission of developing students for a lifetime of personal and vocational fulfillment.”

Before his career in higher education, Scaccia, a CPA, worked in public accounting and as an internal auditor from 1995 to 2004.

Scaccia earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas in 1995 and earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2002. He graduated from the Harvard Institute for Educational Management in 2015.

Scaccia and his wife, Amy, have three sons: Jack, an investment banker in New York, N.Y.; Trevor, a sophomore at the University of Tulsa; and Cooper, a high school junior.

Scaccia will attend the April 30-May 1 meeting of PC’s Board of Trustees before beginning his role as PC’s vice president for finance and administration on May 13, 2019.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Presbyterian College.

