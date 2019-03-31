Bates named Student of the Year

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School Senior Kayson Bates addresses the 2019 Union County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet after being named the Chamber’s first “Student of the Year.” The award is sponsored by Spartanburg Community College and was presented to Bates during Thursday’s banquet by SCC President Henry C. Giles Jr. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School Senior Kayson Bates addresses the 2019 Union County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet after being named the Chamber’s first “Student of the Year.” The award is sponsored by Spartanburg Community College and was presented to Bates during Thursday’s banquet by SCC President Henry C. Giles Jr.

UNION — A young lady whose determination to succeed has placed her in the top ten of her class at Union County High School is the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s first “Student of the Year.”

The Union County Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Annual Banquet at Main Street Junction Thursday evening. The banquet, which drew a large group of chamber members, local government officials, representatives of local businesses and civic organizations and other chamber supporters, included dinner, a presentation by AMI kids Solomon Weaver and Case Kirby, a keynote speech by humorist and inspirational speaker Glen Ward, and a review of the events and achievements of the chamber in 2018 by Executive Director Jami Trammell.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Chamber Awards for Industry of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Service Group of the Year, Friend of the Chamber, and Shining Star.

This year’s banquet, however, also included a new award, the “Student of the Year” award sponsored by Spartanburg Community College.

The award honors a local high school recommended for it by their school counselor.

Spartanburg Community College President Henry C. Giles Jr. presented the award to Union County High School senior Kayson Bates who was recommended for the award by School Counselor Jane Petty.

Prior to presenting the award, Giles read Petty’s letter of recommendation:

It is my pleasure to recommend Kayson Bates for the Union County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year Award. She has all the qualities and abilities which will allow her to be very successful. Kayson is a determined, diligent student. Her personal warmth and excellent character make her a great choice for this award.

What strikes me most about Kayson is her determination to succeed. She sets high goals for herself and then meets them. She has had many accomplishments both inside and outside the classroom. Academically, she has taken the most rigorous courses we offer at Union County High School and has always strived for academic excellence. She has a GPA of 5.012 and is ranked in the top ten of her senior class. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Kayson is admired by her peers and respected by her teachers. Her grades are a reflection of her hard work, ability, and a constant desire to do her very best.

In addition to academic excellence, Kayson has volunteered countless hours as an athletic trainer. She has shown up for practices and games to be a part of helping her classmates with athletic injuries. This role has taught Kayson how much she loves helping others. Because of this volunteer position she has decided to pursue a career in the medical field.

Kayson is a very important part of our school and community. Her goal after high school is to attend the University of South Carolina. I am pleased to offer Kayson Bates my highest recommendation for this award.

In accepting the award, Bates said “I’m glad I can represent Union County in a good way. I want to thank God and my family.”

For more about Thursday’s banquet, the other awards recipients, and the Chamber Report, see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

By the Union County Chamber of Commerce