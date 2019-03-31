Biblical Studies begin April 8

Photo courtesy of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies The Spring Semester of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies will begin Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Classes will be held in the Welcome Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Photo courtesy of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies The Spring Semester of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies will begin Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Classes will be held in the Welcome Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

UNION — Do you know the names of the “Major Prophets” of The Bible and what they prophesied? What do you know about the “Holy Spirit” and the role it plays in the “Holy Trinity” of which God the Father and Son are a part of? How familiar are you with the “Book of John,” the fourth of the gospels in The Bible that tells the story of the earthly life of Jesus Christ?

If you are interested in learning about these subjects then you‘ll want to enroll in the Spring Semester of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies.

The Believer’s Institute was founded in 1969 as a correspondence study under the direction of Dr. Edward McAbee. On March 6, 2000 the first on-campus classes were held in Gaffney, S.C. with a Bachelor of Biblical Studies degree being offered. In the Winter Semester of 2006, the Master of Biblical Studies program was opened for those who want to further their education. In 2013, the institute was moved from Gaffney to Welcome Baptist Church.

In a statement released this week, the Institute announced that its Spring 2019 Semester will begin Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Welcome Baptist Church Fellowship Building. Welcome Baptist Church is located at 206 Nichols Avenue, Union.

The press release states that the following classes taught by the following teachers will be offered this semester:

Major Prophets I — Pastor Joey Wampler

Holy Spirit — Pastor Doug Raynes

John I — Dr. Robert Jarvis

For more information call Welcome Baptist Church at 864-427-3390 or visit our website at www.bibsonline.org.

Teaching Staff

The faculty and staff of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies are:

• Dr. Edward McAbee, A.A., B.A., Th.M., Th.D., Lit.D., is a graduate of Gardner Webb College, Furman University, Luther Rice Seminary, and Trinity Seminary, and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also holds certificates from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago. He has been preaching since 1950 and started pastoring in 1954. He pastored Northside Baptist Church in Gaffney for over 50 years. He is the Founder/President Emeritus of the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies

• Dr. Robert Jarvis, Th.B., M.B.S., Th.D. (President), is a graduate of Trinity Baptist Bible College in Asheville, N.C. He earned his Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies and his Doctorate from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He studied two years in the Engineering program of the University of North Carolina in Asheville. He taught for four years at Calvary Baptist Bible Institute in Greenwood. He has pastored Welcome Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina since 1995.

• Pastor Lee Franklin, A.B.S., M.B.S., earned an Associate of Biblical Studies degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia and a Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He served as the Youth Director for Welcome Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina from 2006 to 2012. He now serves as the pastor of Glory Baptist Church in Buffalo.

• Pastor Joey Wampler, B.A., M.B.S.(Instructor), is a graduate of Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, S.C., attended Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, and has received his Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He served as Music Director of Northside Baptist Church in Gaffney under the direction of Dr. McAbee from 1999- 2003. He was pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Spartanburg, S.C. from 2003-2008. He now pastors Resurrection Baptist Church in Cowpens, S.C.

• Pastor Tony Pettit, A.A.B.M., M.B.S., earned his Master of Biblical Studies Degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He holds an Associate of Arts degree in Business Management from York Technical College. He serves as the pastor of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle in Greenwood, South Carolina.

• Rev. David Berry, A.B.S, earned his Associate of Biblical Studies degree from the Believer’s Institute for Biblical Studies. He serves as the C.A.R.E. Team director and Missions Director for Welcome Baptist Church. He helps maintain our website and handles all of our media. He is the one our students contact for recorded copies of our classes when they are absent.

• Dr. Lee Davis, Pharm D., earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the South Carolina College of Pharmacy (USC campus) in Columbia, South Carolina. He has taught Sunday School for over 10 years and has served as the music director of Welcome Baptist Church from 2012 to the present.

• Pastor Doug Raynes, B.S., M.Ed., earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Education from Bob Jones University. Born in Tampa, Florida, he moved to the upstate of South Carolina in 1971 when his father became the pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Taylors. He grew up in the ministry there and developed a heart for the Lord and a heart for serving others, teaching Sunday school, leading the music, and working with the youth. He served as the principal of Pleasant View Christian Academy in Taylors, S.C. for over 16 years and Mountain View Christian Academy in Cowpens, S.C. for over 5 years. He has served as the pastor of Progress Baptist Church in Hendersonville, N.C. since 2010.

Degrees Offered

• Associate of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the completion of 18 courses in the degree program. All requirements must be met for each course.

• Bachelor of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the completion of 36 courses in the degree program. All requirements must be met for each course.

• Master of Biblical Studies: This degree is granted upon the successful completion of 54 courses in the degree program, the Standardized Bible Content Tests, and a thesis paper. All requirements for these must be met.

Program

The school year consists of Winter, Spring, and Fall semesters. Classes are set up on a six year rotating schedule, therefore students who want to earn a degree may enroll in the institute at the beginning of any semester. Classes are held on Monday nights from 6-9:30 p.m. Each Monday night consists of three class periods, a break time with snacks, and often a chapel service. Each Spring a graduation service will be held and degrees will be given to students who have met the requirements.

At Welcome Baptist Church in Union

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies.

