America’s 59th national emergency

UNION — When he addressed the March 19 meeting of the Union Rotary Club US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman predicted that President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution by Congress blocking his Declaration of a National Emergency on America’s border with Mexico would not be overridden.

He was right.

Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the President has the power to veto any bill passed by Congress which can in turn override that veto by a two-thirds vote of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In February, in response to Congress’ failure to provide the funding he requested to build a wall along America’s border with Mexico, Trump issued a National Emergency Declaration. Trump did so in order to redirect funds approved by Congress for other purposes to build the wall.

As president, Trump has the power to declare a national emergency, a power given to presidents by the National Emergencies Act of 1976 which empowers presidents to declare such emergencies. Since the National Emergencies Act became law, a total of 59 national emergencies have been declared, 31 of which are still in effect. Each president in office since the act became has has declared more than one national emergency while in office including:

• Two by Jimmy Carter

• Six by Ronald Reagan

• Four by George H.W. Bush

• Seventeen by Bill Clinton

• Twelve by George W. Bush

• Thirteen by Barack Obama

• Four by Donald Trump

Of those National Emergency Declarations still in effect, the declaration issued by Carter in 1979 against the property of the government of Iran has been in effect the longest.

While it gave the president the authority to declare a National Emergency, the act also gave Congress the power to terminate an emergency declaration with a joint resolution passed by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by the president.

In the aftermath of Trump’s National Emergency Declaration, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the Democrats — who hold the majority — in the House would introduce a resolution terminating Trump’s declaration. That resolution was passed by the House by a vote of 245-182 with 13 Republican representatives voting with the Democrats. In the Senate, where the Republicans hold a majority, the vote was 59-41 in favor of the resolution with 12 Republicans voting with the Democrats.

Trump vetoed the resolution — the first veto of his presidency — and sent it back to, first, the House of Representatives where 286 votes would be required for an override. The vote to override, however, was 248-181, 28 short of the required two-thirds majority. Given the failure of the House to approve the override, the Senate did not even vote and so Trump’s veto was sustained and his National Emergency Declaration remains in effect.

In his address to Rotary, Norman not only predicted that Trump’s veto would be sustained and the National Emergency Declaration remain in effect, but that it should be because, first, Trump acted in accordance with the National Emergencies Act of 1976, just as the previous six presidents did. He told the Rotarians that those trying to cast Trump’s actions as somehow illegitimate and illegal are doing so simply because they are opposed to his presidency for political reasons and because they deny — again for political reasons — that there is a National Emergency on the Mexican boarder.

Norman, however, said that there is a National Emergency on the border because he’s seen it himself. He said that he has visited the border and spoke with members of the Border Patrol who he said are being overwhelmed by the large number of foreign nationals who are entering the country illegally. Norman pointed out that in February alone more than 76,000 foreign nationals crossed illegally into America from Mexico because the border is not secure. This, Norman said, is a national emergency and why he supports Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the Mexican border and physically prevent foreign nationals from entering the country illegally.

“We have a national emergency along our border,” Norman said. “If you went there you would see it.”

Norman said the border is a national security issue and it is imperative that it be secured, enabling the United States to reassert control over not only the border but who is allowed into the country. He pointed out that as it stands now, the United States does not know who is crossing its border with Mexico and this means that gang members, drug smugglers, and other criminals and even terrorists are able to enter the country at will.

With a wall, however, Norman said the United States will, like so many other countries who have also built walls along their borders, be able to secure the border, stop the flood of illegal immigrants, and protect its citizens. He said this is what Trump is trying achieve with the border wall and other steps to combat illegal immigration and that’s why he’s supporting him and why he encourages everyone to do the same.

Norman supports building a border wall

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.