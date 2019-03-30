Praying to thank God for drawing us near

Charles Warner | The Union Times While we should never hesitate to go to God in prayer, sometimes we cannot put into words what we want to say no matter how hard we try. This, however, should not prevent us from going to God in prayer because while we may not be as eloquent as we would like, God nevertheless hears our prayers and understands them because He knows our hearts. That is where all true prayers begin, and when they do then God hears them and He answers them because they come from a heart that is earnestly seeking His help, comfort, blessing, mercy, and love. Also, never forget that God’s Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, provided us with guidance on how to pray, a prayer that can help us as we try to put into words what is on our heart: 9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. 10 Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. 11 Give us this day our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. — Matthew 6:9-13 (KJV) So pray to God each and every day, both The Lord’s Prayer and prayers of your own, but always, always, begin each and every one of them in your heart. (If you would like to see your church’s sign and the message it conveys ran with the prayer, please email a photo of it to Charles Warner | The Union Times While we should never hesitate to go to God in prayer, sometimes we cannot put into words what we want to say no matter how hard we try. This, however, should not prevent us from going to God in prayer because while we may not be as eloquent as we would like, God nevertheless hears our prayers and understands them because He knows our hearts. That is where all true prayers begin, and when they do then God hears them and He answers them because they come from a heart that is earnestly seeking His help, comfort, blessing, mercy, and love. Also, never forget that God’s Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, provided us with guidance on how to pray, a prayer that can help us as we try to put into words what is on our heart: 9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. 10 Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. 11 Give us this day our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. — Matthew 6:9-13 (KJV) So pray to God each and every day, both The Lord’s Prayer and prayers of your own, but always, always, begin each and every one of them in your heart. (If you would like to see your church’s sign and the message it conveys ran with the prayer, please email a photo of it to [email protected]

Read Hebrews 4:13-16

Jesus said, “The water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

— John 4:14 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, loving God, for inviting us to come to you with confidence and boldness. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Drawing near to God can fill me with incomparable joy.