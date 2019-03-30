Honeycutt crowned Miss USC Union

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt was crowned Miss USC Union during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt was crowned Miss USC Union during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Nia Smith was crowned Miss Union Palmetto College during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Nia Smith was crowned Miss Union Palmetto College during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Alexis Swain was crowned Miss Sophomore during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Alexis Swain was crowned Miss Sophomore during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Cassie Heatherly was crowned Miss Freshman during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Cassie Heatherly was crowned Miss Freshman during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt is crowned Miss USC Union 2019 by Miss USC Union 2018 Mary Scarborough during the March 9 Miss USC Union Pageant held at the USC Union Auditorium. Also taking part in the ceremony is USC Union Dean John Catalano who holds the Miss USC Union Trophy that was also presented to Honeycutt. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt is crowned Miss USC Union 2019 by Miss USC Union 2018 Mary Scarborough during the March 9 Miss USC Union Pageant held at the USC Union Auditorium. Also taking part in the ceremony is USC Union Dean John Catalano who holds the Miss USC Union Trophy that was also presented to Honeycutt. Photo courtesy of USC Union The 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant was held March 9 in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eleven young ladies competed for the Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Union Palmetto College and the, Miss USC Union 2019 crowns. The winners of those crowns were Bryanna Honeycutt (Miss USC Union), Nia Smith (Miss Union Palmetto College), Alexis Swain (Miss Sophomore), and Cassie Heatherly (Miss Freshman). Photo courtesy of USC Union The 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant was held March 9 in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eleven young ladies competed for the Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Union Palmetto College and the, Miss USC Union 2019 crowns. The winners of those crowns were Bryanna Honeycutt (Miss USC Union), Nia Smith (Miss Union Palmetto College), Alexis Swain (Miss Sophomore), and Cassie Heatherly (Miss Freshman).

UNION — On March 9, 2019 the University of South Carolina Union hosted the Miss USC Union Pageant. The theme was “The Greatest Showman” and was held in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium on March 9th. Eleven contestants competed for four crowns: Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Union Palmetto College and Miss USC Union 2019.

In alphabetical order, the contestants were: Isabel Devore (Donalds), Kylie Gregory (Union), Cassie Heatherly (Union), Bryanna Honeycutt (York), Katie Sligh (Union), Nia Smith (Pacolet), Makenzie Stanford (Union), Alexis Swain (Whitmire) Sarah Taylor (Union), Delaney Wood (Union) and Tylin Wood (Union).

Co-Emcees for the evening were Mr. Tony Gregory and Mrs. Susan Jett. Mary Scarborough, Miss USC Union 2018, performed a vocal solo and ended her year’s reign as queen. The Upstate Director of Development for Alzheimer’s, Aundi Hunter, briefly spoke on behalf of the organization and the resources that are available in Union County. Mr. Jordan Lawson, a senior at Union County High School also performed Ed Sheeran’s hit, “Perfect”.

At the end of the evening, Bryanna Honeycutt received the Loretta Warr Interview Scholarship Award, Cassie Heatherly was the recipient of the Miss Congeniality Award, and Alexis Swain received the Miss Photogenic Award. Cassie Heatherly won as Miss Freshman, Alexis Swain won Miss Sophomore, Nia Smith won Miss Union Palmetto College and Bryanna Honeycutt was crowned Miss USC Union 2019. Pageant proceeds will go to the Upstate Alzheimer’s Association.

Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt was crowned Miss USC Union during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-2.jpg Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt was crowned Miss USC Union during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Nia Smith was crowned Miss Union Palmetto College during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-6.jpg Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Nia Smith was crowned Miss Union Palmetto College during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Alexis Swain was crowned Miss Sophomore during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-5.jpg Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Alexis Swain was crowned Miss Sophomore during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Cassie Heatherly was crowned Miss Freshman during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-4.jpg Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Cassie Heatherly was crowned Miss Freshman during the 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant held March 9 at the USC Union Auditorium. Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt is crowned Miss USC Union 2019 by Miss USC Union 2018 Mary Scarborough during the March 9 Miss USC Union Pageant held at the USC Union Auditorium. Also taking part in the ceremony is USC Union Dean John Catalano who holds the Miss USC Union Trophy that was also presented to Honeycutt. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-3.jpg Scott Sherrill | The Union Times Bryanna Honeycutt is crowned Miss USC Union 2019 by Miss USC Union 2018 Mary Scarborough during the March 9 Miss USC Union Pageant held at the USC Union Auditorium. Also taking part in the ceremony is USC Union Dean John Catalano who holds the Miss USC Union Trophy that was also presented to Honeycutt. Photo courtesy of USC Union The 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant was held March 9 in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eleven young ladies competed for the Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Union Palmetto College and the, Miss USC Union 2019 crowns. The winners of those crowns were Bryanna Honeycutt (Miss USC Union), Nia Smith (Miss Union Palmetto College), Alexis Swain (Miss Sophomore), and Cassie Heatherly (Miss Freshman). https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Miss-USC-Union-1.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union The 2019 Miss USC Union Pageant was held March 9 in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. Eleven young ladies competed for the Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore, Miss Union Palmetto College and the, Miss USC Union 2019 crowns. The winners of those crowns were Bryanna Honeycutt (Miss USC Union), Nia Smith (Miss Union Palmetto College), Alexis Swain (Miss Sophomore), and Cassie Heatherly (Miss Freshman).

Pageant proceeds go to Upstate Alzheimer’s Association

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

This story courtesy of USC Union.