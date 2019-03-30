Sliding into reading at the library

Charles Warner | The Union Times Did you ever think you’d see a children’s slide in a library? No, we didn’t either, but this slide is a major and unique feature of the Union County Carnegie Library. It was added as part of the renovation and restoration of the library. The slide, which is for children ages 2-12 and weighing 140 pounds or less, goes from the ground floor to the basement where the children’s and young people’s libraries are. Charles Warner | The Union Times Did you ever think you’d see a children’s slide in a library? No, we didn’t either, but this slide is a major and unique feature of the Union County Carnegie Library. It was added as part of the renovation and restoration of the library. The slide, which is for children ages 2-12 and weighing 140 pounds or less, goes from the ground floor to the basement where the children’s and young people’s libraries are.

Lenten Services Continuing

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent is celebrated by the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches as well as some Anabaptist and evangelical churches.

This year, Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 and ends Thursday, April 18, three days before Easter which will be Sunday, April 21.

In Union County, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service begins at noon and is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members. The meal costs $7.

The Lenten Services at Grace United Methodist Church began March 6 and are continuing. The services are being held on the following dates with the following ministers delivering the message and the following meals served afterwards:

• Wednesday, April 3

The speaker will be Father Mike McCafferty of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

The after service lunch menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea and

coffee.

• Wednesday, April 10

The speaker will be Rev. Robbie Stolger, Pastor of First Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include meat balls w/sauce, copper pennies, brown rice, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, April 17

The speaker will be Rev. Dr. A. L. Brackett, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea and coffee.

Fish Fry

Bethany AME Church, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, will hold a Fish Fry on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

All money raised will support the Youth Department for their Tennessess trip.

The menu will feature a Fist Plate for $8 (includes 2pieces of fish, slaw, baked beans and drink) and a Fish Sandwich for $4.

Free Give Away

A Free Give Away will be held Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-noon at Life Changing Ministries, 501 Hart Street, Union.

Items to be given away include children’s, women’s, men’s, babies’ clothing; shoes; household goods, and a little bit of everything.

In addition, Teresa Pickens with the Bearden Josey Breast Center in Union will be at the Free Give Away to provide counseling.

Baked Spaghetti Supper

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold a Baked Spaghetti Supper on Tuesday, April 2 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The menu will include baked spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and drink.

Adults dine for $9 and children 12 and under for $6.

All proceeds go to our 2019 Nicaragua Mission Trip.

For more information call 864-427-1622.

Poor Man’s Supper Fundraiser

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, dessert, and drink.

Cost is $5.

Music by New Beginning.

This is a fundraiser for Preacher Lewis and wife Beth’s friend who has heart condition.

Everyone welcome.

Fish Fry

The Men of Corinth Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry for their Men’s Day Celebration on Saturday, April 6, serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m-until.

There were will beHot Fish and Grits Plates, Fish Plates, Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Hot Chicken Wings, and more…

The Fish Fry will be held at the Future Home of Corinth Baptist Church Park at the corner of North Pinckney Street and Academy Street.

Please Come!!!!!!!!

Bring your neighbors, friends, and remember to take your mother-in-law some hot, hot fish and grits!!!!!!!!

Deacon Lonnie White, Chairman.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Kindergarten Registration

The Union County School District will hold registration for 4 year old and 5 year old kindergarten on the following dates at the following schools:

• Tuesday, April 9 at Foster Park Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School

• Thursday, April 11 at Buffalo Elementary School and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Registration will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to “please bring your child to the registration for screening” and to also bring with them the following documents:

• Your child’s official Certificate of Immunization

• Your child’s Birth Certificate (Long Form)

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

Parents should contact their primary care doctor concerning immunization requirements.

Copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about registration contact the Union County School District’s Office of Instruction at 864-429-1740.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, April 13.

First pickup will be in Jonesville at the Jonesville Municipal Building at 7 a.m. Second pickup will be in Union at the new Walmart parking lot at 7:30 p.m.

If interested fell free to contact Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is invited to join us for the joyous occasion.

Centennial Celebration

The congregation of Union Church of Christ, 704 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is 100 years strong and will be celebrating 100 years of worshipping God in Spirit and in Truth on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The following will be guest speakers during the celebration:

• John Gibbs

• Fred Turner

• Curtis Gilbert

• Doug English

• Robert Gardenhire

For more information contact David Foster at [email protected]

RSVP if possible.

Come join us and celebrate 100 years.

April At The UCAC

The following events will be held in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• 2019 Elementary School Reception sponsored by Gestamp

UCAC and Gestamp will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Tuesday, April 23 starting at 5:30 pm. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• 2019 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, April 9 at 6 a.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• April 25, 2019

• July 25, 2019

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

MGA Scholarships Available

The Newberry County Master Gardeners Association $1,000 scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic year is now available.

Eligible candidates for this scholarship include high school seniors as well as college level students with a good academic record who plan to or are pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field.

Newberry County residents will be given first priority. Second consideration will be given to residents of Saluda, Union and Laurens counties.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of character, sincerity of purpose, community activities, academic achievement and dedication to the fields of horticulture, agriculture, food science and forestry or related fields. Funds are paid directly to the college for benefit of the named student.

Interested candidates should complete a scholarship application form and submit it along with all requested attachments no later than April 12, 2019.

Applications are available at Newberry County High School Guidance Departments, Newberry Academy Guidance Departments, and the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office.

The Master Gardeners began their scholarship program in 2004 for students pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Each year since then, the Association has awarded one or more scholarships to local students. These scholarships are funded through plant sales held throughout the year at community events such as Oktoberfest and the Grow Newberry Farmers Market.

‘In The Dark Of The Night’

UNION — Participate in a brand new Rose Hill Plantation park program, “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. and experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).”

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by April 16. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

• Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

• Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

• State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Outreach Ministry from Sims Chapel Baptist Church is planning a trip to Washington, DC, June 14-18.

The cost for the trip is $525 per person.

This includes your motorcoach ride, hotel, eight meals (4 breakfasts and 4 suppers) and your touring tickets.

So with this being said, come and join us and let’s have fun in the name of the Lord.

Yours in Christ,

Pastor H. Michael Williams

You may contact one of the following for further information:

• Sister Wanda Williams — 803-271-3210

• Sister Lendoria Beasley — 864-466-6207

• Brother Michael Epps — 803-924-2296

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

