Three signing ceremonies in a day

UNION COUNTY — With the stroke of a pen four Union County High School student-athletes committed themselves this week to continuing both their educations and their passions for playing their respective sports after graduation.

Thursday was signing day at UCHS with no less than three signing ceremonies being held in Room 600 of the CATE Building.

Four Yellow Jackets, two of them baseball players, one a football player, and one a golfer, signed to continue playing their respective sports — and continue their educations — at the colleges/universities they have chosen to attend.

Baseball

The first signing ceremony was for Yellow Jackets Rett Wages and T.T. Kershaw, both of whom are members of the UCHS Baseball Team.

Wages signed to attend Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) where he will play for its Warriors Baseball Team. As a member of the Warriors, Wages will play Catcher and Pitcher, the positions he played as a member of the Yellow Jackets Baseball Team.

“It’s just a good school,” Wages said of SWU. “I like the atmosphere there. Everybody is very nice.”

Academically, Wages said he plans to major in Business at SWU.

Kershaw signed to attend USC Sumter and will play for its Fire Ants Baseball Team. As a member of the Fire Ants, Kershaw will play Right Field, the same position he played as a member of the Yellow Jackets Baseball Team.

“They show love and I like the atmosphere,” Kershaw said of his reasons to attend USC Sumter.

Kershaw said he will major at USC Sumter will be Business Management.

Football

The second signing ceremony was for Yellow Jacket Bronson Shetley, a member of the UCHS Football Team.

Shetley signed to attend Newberry College and play for its Wolves Football Team. As a member of the Wolves, Shetley will play Offensive Line, the same position he played as a member of the Yellow Jackets Football Team.

“It’s really close to home,” Shetley said about Newberry College. “I love the atmosphere there. I just love the competitiveness that’s there.”

Shetley said he plans to major in Physical Education at Newberry College.

Golf

The third and final signing ceremony was for Yellow Jacket Garrett Alexander, a member of the UCHS Golf Team.

Alexander signed to attend Spartanburg Methodist College where he will play for its Pioneers Golf Team as he has for the Yellow Jackets Golf Team.

“Me and the Head Golf Coach (Matt Pittman) are pretty good friends,” Alexander of his decision to attend SMC.

Alexander said his major at SMC will be Criminal Justice.

The signing ceremonies were hosted by UCHS Atheltic Director Scott Sherbert who praised the students for seeing the opportunities — both academic and athletic — offered them by the athletic programs of the colleges and universities they will be attending.

“I think it is awesome,” Sherbert said. “These seniors are getting to not only continue their education, they are also getting to continue doing something they are passionate about.”

Sherbert said there are plans for at least one more signing ceremony before the end of the school year.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

