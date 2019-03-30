Lady Wildcats win one, lose three

JONESVILLE — They lost the first game but the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team came back to win the second game in a doubleheader against Lewisville this past Tuesday but the rest of the week saw the Lady Wildcats fall to Chesnee and Boiling Springs.

Doubleheader

Game 1

Jonesville and Lewisville went toe to toe in game 1, with Lewisville scoring 3 runs in the final inning to take the win 7-6.

The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases up in the last inning, but the Lewisville defense prevailed.

Starr Young pitched a complete game for Jonesville. Ahlaysha Owens was 2-2, Zoie Cromer 1-2, Starr Young 1-1, Karly Brown 2-2, Kyleigh Woody 1-2, Rosalinda Trejo 1-1.

Game 2

Jonesville and Lewisville were close again in Game 2 with the Lady Wildcats prevailing 5-4.

Opposite of the first game, Lewisville held the lead until the fourth. After a base hit by Lady Wildcat Rosalinda Trejo, key hits by Lady Wildcats Zoie Cromer and Starr Young would bring Trejo home for the go ahead run. Jonesville would hold the Lionesses with defense, three up three down, to get the win in the final at bat for Lewisville.

Kyleigh Woody pitched a complete game. Jonesville had great defensive efforts by Sky Young, Starr Young, Woody, Ahlaysha Owens, and Kyla Davis. Ahlaysha Owens 1-1, Starr Young 2-3, Zoie Cromer 1-1, Kyleigh Woody 1-3, Kyla Davis 1-1, and Rosalinda Trejo was 1-3.

Chesnee

Jonesville dropped their second game to the Eagles of Chesnee this season, Wednesday, in Chesnee.

Chesnee got up big early, carrying a 6-1 lead throughout the first two innings. Jonesville bats came alive in the third inning as they plated 5 more runs, tying the game at 6. After shutting down Chesnee’s offense again, the Jonesville bats went on another tear, scoring 3 more runs in the 5th, making it 9-6 Jonesville. The Eagles would save their best for last though, scoring 7 runs in the final inning to take the 13-9 win.

Starr Young pitched a complete game for Jonesville. Offensively, Ahlaysha Owens was 1-3 with a triple, Sky Young 2-4, Zoie Cromer 2-3, Starr Young 1-3, Karly Brown 2-3, Aubrey Revis 1-2 with a triple, and Kyla Davis 1-4.

Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs dominated from start to finish as the Lady Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs 20-5 Thursday in Boiling Springs.

Offensively for Jonesville, Aubrey Revis and Zoie Cromer both earned hits for the Lady Wildcats.

Jonesville Softball is now 4-5 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats finish out the season with a game at Chesnee on April 8 and their last game at home vs Spartanburg, a doubleheader, on April 10.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-3.jpg

Against Lewsiville, Chesnee, and Boiling Springs.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.