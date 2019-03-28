Lockhart Power named an ‘Economic Visionary’

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Company Lockhart Power Company officials and representatives of other companies and the City of Union and Union County pose for a picture with the award Lockhart Power received from Spartanburg Community College after being named one of four “2019 Economic Visionaries” for their role in transforming the economy of the Upstate. Pictured are (front row) LPC Business Controller David Turner, Pacolet Milliken, LLC Director of Land Development Jennifer Calabria, LPC President Bryan Stone, City of Union Utility Director Joe Nichols, LPC Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, Union City Councilwoman Pam Sloss, Union City Councilman Robert Garner, LPC Generation Manager Lynn Mitchell, (back row) Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Pacolet Milliken, LLC HR Manager Van Clark, LPC Transmission Manager Neal Williams, and City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Company Lockhart Power Company officials and representatives of other companies and the City of Union and Union County pose for a picture with the award Lockhart Power received from Spartanburg Community College after being named one of four “2019 Economic Visionaries” for their role in transforming the economy of the Upstate. Pictured are (front row) LPC Business Controller David Turner, Pacolet Milliken, LLC Director of Land Development Jennifer Calabria, LPC President Bryan Stone, City of Union Utility Director Joe Nichols, LPC Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, Union City Councilwoman Pam Sloss, Union City Councilman Robert Garner, LPC Generation Manager Lynn Mitchell, (back row) Union County Supervisor Frank Hart, Pacolet Milliken, LLC HR Manager Van Clark, LPC Transmission Manager Neal Williams, and City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Officials with Lockhart Power Company pose for a picture with the award the company received as one of the four Upstate companies named “2019 Economic Visionaries” by Spartanburg Community College during its annual Economic Visionaries event held at the Spartanburg Marriott on Thursday, March 21. Pictured are Generation Manager Lynn Mitchell, Business Controller David Turner, President Bryan Stone, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, and Transmission Manager Neal Williams. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Officials with Lockhart Power Company pose for a picture with the award the company received as one of the four Upstate companies named “2019 Economic Visionaries” by Spartanburg Community College during its annual Economic Visionaries event held at the Spartanburg Marriott on Thursday, March 21. Pictured are Generation Manager Lynn Mitchell, Business Controller David Turner, President Bryan Stone, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, and Transmission Manager Neal Williams.

SPARTANBURG —Lockhart Power Company is one of four Upstate companies recognized as “2019 Economic Visionaries” by Spartanburg Community College.

In a statement released Friday, Spartanburg Community College announced that it has named “four exceptional Upstate companies” as 2019 Economic Visionaries for “transforming the Upstate economy.” The companies named Economic Visionaries are:

• AWL Automation LLC

• Lockhart Power Company

• Polydeck Screening Corporation

• Duke Energy

The companies were honored during SCC’s annual Economic Visionaries event held at the Spartanburg Marriott on Thursday evening, March 21. The keynote speaker for the evening was Mark Bellissimo, managing partner, Tryon Equestrian Partners. Amy Wood, anchor News Channel 7/WSPA TV, was the event emcee.

“Tonight we honor four Economic Visionaries — companies and leaders who embraces the future with imagination, wisdom and energy to make an enterprising and lasting impact on our community resources. Just look anywhere in the Upstate and you will see phenomenal and unprecedented growth,” said SCC President Henry C. Giles, Jr. “Thanks to new companies moving to the area, companies increasing their workforce and companies expanding operations, our communities and our economy are thriving and poised for a strong and prosperous future. On behalf of the administration, faculty, staff, students and graduates of Spartanburg Community College, I congratulate our winners and thank them for a job well done.”

The press release states that “hosted by the SCC Foundation, Economic Visionaries brings many components to the spotlight — four companies selected from a large number of nominations, a visible keynote speaker, 66 supportive sponsors — all to celebrate the positive impact Spartanburg Community College provides across the three county service area and the significant impact economic development brings to South Carolina. “

The press release states that John Montgomery, Vice President of Colliers International, introduced Bellissimo and shared accolades for SCC.

“On behalf of our community, I’d like to thank everyone associated with Spartanburg Community College for what they have offered us this evening and also for the outstanding work they have done to make this community strong. Without SCC, I don’t think many of the amazing success we have enjoyed, including BMW coming here, would have ever happened,” said Montgomery.

In remarks to event attendees, Bellissimo shared, “Visions are a dime a dozen and they don’t come with majority support. The true challenge is actually turning vision into reality. I am guided by five principles:

1 — dream big, but define victory;

2 — maintain balance and perspective;

3 — lift up the people around you;

4 — be resilient, agile and patient; and

5 — manage the critics as change is difficult for many.”

Following Bellissimo’s remarks, Pres. Giles and Amy Wood presented awards to the four 2019 Economic Visionaries.

AWL Automation LLC

“With the successful launch of our newest location, AWL Automation LLC demonstrates the realization of our reach as a truly global company. Spartanburg’s continual development as a center of economic growth and stability provides a unique opportunity to showcase our decades of industry experience in a way that benefits everyone around us,” states Per Blohm, AWL managing director. “We are excited- as an organization and as a family to share our vision of employee development, sustainability, innovation, and economic involvement with our new community. With tonight’s recognition, we will strive to exemplify how our mission of ensuring global productivity begins and ends locally.”

Lockhart Power

“I am humbled and honored that we have been named a 2019 Economic Visionary,” said Bryan Stone, president of Lockhart Power. For us, our purpose of serving the public goes beyond donating and investing tens of millions of dollars in renewable energy and infrastructure. We invest our time, expertise and money in dozens of community and educational initiatives as well as charitable endeavors which strengthen and sustain our communities. All of our employees are part of these efforts in various ways, and this recognition is greatly appreciated by all of us at Lockhart Power!”

Polydeck Screening Corporation

“Being selected as an Economic Visionary is a great honor, not just for our leadership, but for the entire Polydeck family who works day in and day out to creatively, sustainably and effectively achieve our goals,” said Peter Freissle, president and CEO, Polydeck Screening Corporation. “Thank you to the Spartanburg Community College Foundation for your efforts to highlight the importance of collaboration, excellence and innovation in business; providing companies the opportunity to use their success and resources to support our community. We are truly thankful.”

Duke Energy In South Carolina

“It’s a great honor indeed to be recognized as an Economic Visionary,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, state president for Duke Energy in South Carolina. “Duke Energy — from its start here in South Carolina in 1904 — is at its core an economic development company. For more than a century, we have worked in partnership with state and local authorities to attract business investment and jobs to this state, and those efforts successfully continue today.”

For helping transform the economy of the Upstate

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.