The stars and moon as your guide

UNION — Participate in a brand new Rose Hill Plantation park program, “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. and experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).”

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by April 16. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

By Stephanie Cohen Special to The Union Times

Stephanie Cohen is Park Interpreter at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

