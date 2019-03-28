Two inducted into honor societies

SPARTANBURG — Two students from the Union County area were among the Spartanburg Methodist College students inducted into three honor societies earlier this month.

Haley Nicole Mainville of Pauline and Jason Tyrek Rodgers of Union were among the Spartanburg Methodist College (SMC) inducted on March 21 into the following honor societies:

• 15 SMC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, a national scholastic honor society.

Members of Phi Theta Kappa must have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 16 academic hours. They must also be of good moral character and possess recognized good qualities of citizenship.

• 23 Spartanburg Methodist College students inducted into Psi Beta, a national psychology honor society.

Psi Beta members must have an overall GPA of 3.25 and completion of 12 academic hours with a B average in Psychology 101 and/or Psychology 201. A high standard of personal behavior and integrity is required.

• 22 Spartanburg Methodist College students inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta, a national English honor society.

Membership in Sigma Kappa Delta requires an overall G.P.A. of 3.3 with a B average in a minimum of one college course in English or literature.

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as a unique bachelor’s degree program. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

At Spartanburg Methodist College

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Methodist College.

