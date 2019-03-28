Make God’s Word your plumbline

Do you find your faith wavering at times? Has your relationship with the Lord dwindled down to rare times of prayer, giving, and living a life that is not pleasing to the Lord? We all find ourselves struggling at some point as we journey through the ups and downs of this life, but it is what we choose to do about it that will determine our victory. How do we get back on track, build our faith, and strengthen our relationship with Jesus Christ?

In the book of Amos, we find God’s prophet pronouncing judgment on the northern kingdom of Israel for their complacency during a time of prosperity when they fell into idolatry, and oppressing the poor. In chapter 7, the Lord gives Amos visions of judgment due to their lack of repentance. In verses 7-8, Amos uses a plumb line as a metaphor to show that Israel was not in good standing with God. “7 Thus he shewed me: and, behold, the Lord stood upon a wall made by a plumbline, with a plumbline in his hand. 8 And the Lord said unto me, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A plumbline. Then said the Lord, Behold, I will set a plumbline in the midst of my people Israel: I will not again pass by them any more:”

A plumb line is a device that is used to ensure the straightness of a wall. The people needed to realize that they did not measure up to the standard God had placed on the nation. A wall that is not straight will eventually collapse. The people were crooked, out of balance, and their strength was failing. God had fought their battles, but until they realized they no longer measured up with God’s plumb line, His help would be removed and they would face destruction on their own.

While Christians today experience grace and mercy because of Jesus Christ and His sacrifice at Calvary, we still face struggles and trials and our life can get out of balance. God’s Word is the plumb line that you and I should measure our actions by. Our lives should reflect a straight walk with Christ. When we face difficulties, or even prosperity, we must make sure our heart and life is in line with scripture. God’s Word is the plumb line that helps us be aware of our sin and shows us if we are mistreating others.

Be encouraged today. We should not fear or dread reading the Word of God, it is a living Word that brings us peace, joy, comfort, and forgiveness. We not only need it for ourselves, but we should share it with others who are facing circumstances where the walls are crumbling around them. It will show us how to build a straight, genuine, and strong relationship with the Lord.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I neglect Your Word, forget to pray, and cease to love love my neighbor. Thank You for sending Your Son Jesus to take my place for the punishment I deserved. Help me this day to live according to Your will and to share Your love with those in need. In Jesus name I ask, amen.”

By Rev. Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

