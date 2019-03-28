Trying to find keys with a key finder

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles finding her keys even with the help of technology; about having chest pains; and about a very excitable dog. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles finding her keys even with the help of technology; about having chest pains; and about a very excitable dog.

At Christmas, my daughter gave me a key finder, it has two gadgets, one to go on a key ring and one to go in my purse. The remote is plugged in on a charger. So I use the key finder quite often. I always leave the keys in the same spot at home, well maybe two close spots. But in the morning I start searching, because someone seems to put something on top of them.

So the other morning it was 37 degrees and I had to put on a winter coat, and I couldn’t find my keys, again. So I pushed the remote and it rang on the cupboard, where the remote was, I laid my head down on the cupboard, listening and still couldn’t find it. Went to the table and heard it again (see I keep pushing the button on the remote), chairs, bathroom, and all my pockets in my room. I finally figured out that the remote must be buzzing.

I woke Gina up and asked her to please help me, I had to get to Town Hall. She took the remote and pressed it and found my keys in my pocket of the coat I had on. I live in a hurry and guess I need to slow down. There’s not enough hours in the day to slow down.

Chest Pains

For five days I had terrible pains in my left chest. I thought it was gas in the ribs, Gina thought it could be a heart attack. It just wouldn’t go away.

So finally last Wednesday it hit me in the shoulder blade and neck, besides my ribs. So I gave in and drove myself to the ER. They put heart monitors on right away, an IV just in case. Took chest X-Rays. Then put me back in a cold room with my back exposed, so I got so cold I put my coat over my shoulders. After two and a half hours of sitting on the edge of the bed. It hurt to lay down so I just sat, dangling my feet. I finally got up and sat in a chair.

During these hours nobody came in. When I got in the chair, the doctor came in and said my heart was strong, and it was just a pulled muscle. Take 2 Tylenol. Someone will come in to release me. After 15 minutes.

I pulled all the monitors off of my body, and the finger thing. The only thing I didn’t do was pull the IV out of my arm cause I thought there was a chance of bleeding all over. I opened the door, looked at a nurse, who went around the counter, picked up my paper work (which would still be there if I hadn’t opened the door) took the IV out and I was on my way.

Oh, and I have a dandy of a bruised arm from the IV. The pain is gone now, but it took a few more days.

Too Excitable

Thanks to the person who drove by (but slowed down), as my daughter was being pulled face first down the hill by her crazy dog, and almost landed in the road. I’m so glad you felt like not helping her. But maybe it gave you something to talk about when you went home.

I heard it but thought the neighbors were fighting and didn’t want to be nosy then I saw what was happening and ran over to try to get control of the situation. He gets too excitable and runs like crazy and just takes you with him. He’s really too much for us, but when he’s calm he’s a sweetheart.

Well, I don’t have much news, about anything but me. So now it’s time to say good night. Call if you want at 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles finding her keys even with the help of technology; about having chest pains; and about a very excitable dog. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_web1_Town-of-Lockhart-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles finding her keys even with the help of technology; about having chest pains; and about a very excitable dog.

News Around Lockhart