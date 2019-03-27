Praying to hold nothing back from God

Charles Warner | The Union Times 10 He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son. 11 And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. 12 He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. 13 These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God. — 1 John 5:10-13 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 10 He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son. 11 And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. 12 He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. 13 These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God. — 1 John 5:10-13 (KJV)

Read Psalm 139:1-6

The psalmist wrote, “Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely.”

— Psalm 139:4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us not to be afraid to be open and honest when we talk to you, holding nothing back. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will be honest with God in my prayers.