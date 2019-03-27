‘Union County Job Fair’ Friday

Image courtesy of SCWorks Greater Upstate The “Union County Job Fair” will be held at Union County High School this Friday from 12-2 p.m. The job fair is open to the general public and high school seniors. Nearly two dozen local businesses and industries will be participating in the job fair. Image courtesy of SCWorks Greater Upstate The “Union County Job Fair” will be held at Union County High School this Friday from 12-2 p.m. The job fair is open to the general public and high school seniors. Nearly two dozen local businesses and industries will be participating in the job fair.

UNION COUNTY — Are you unemployed and looking for a job? Do you have a job but would like a better one? Do you have a job in another county but would like to have in Union County? Are you a high school senior who is looking for a job for after — or even before — graduation?

If you answered yes to any of those questions then you’ll want to be at Union County High School this Friday (March 29) from 12- 2 p.m. for the “Union County Job Fair.”

Johnnie Lynn Crosby, Regional Director for Business Solutions with SCWorks Greater Upstate, said that the job fair is designed to promote employment opportunities in Union County for both the general public and high school seniors.

“We are hosting this event to promote all available opporunities in Union County,” Crosby said Monday. “It is open to the general public and students. We want to connect our graduating seniors with opportunities in the county. It is also for the members of the general public who are looking for employment or better employment or employment closer to home.”

The job fair is being hosted by SCWorks Greater Upstate, Union County Community Development, the Union County Career and Technology Center, and the Union County Development Board. It is being sponsored by Dollar General Distribution, Gestamp Automotive, Haemonetics, and Roper Staffing. Crosby said that the organizations and businesses are partnering together to promote economic development in Union County by bringing together adults and high school students interested in local job opportunities with local businesses and industries that are creating those job opportunities. She said the following local companies have registered to attend Friday’s job fair:

• Hardees

• GES Recycling

• Carlisle Finishing

• Union County YMCA

• Haemonetics

• Standard Textile

• Dollar General

• SRHS — Union Medical

• SRHS — Ellen Sager

• Orileys

• SCDOC

• Union County EMS

• TRIGO Group

• Meansville-Riley Road Water Company, Inc.

• Union County Disability and Special Needs Board

• Great Clips

• Goodwill Industries

• Gestamp

• AubuStar Ambulance and Wheelchair Transport Service

• Union County

• Family Heritage Life Insurance Company

• Austin Rehab

• Lockhart Power Company

Crosby said that persons interested in attending the job fair and wanting to prepare for it “may visit the Union SCWorks office” at the Union County Carnegie Library “for assistance with resumes and interviews.”

For more information the Union County Job Fair contact SCWorks at 864-427-4119.

At Union County High School from 12-2 p.m.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

