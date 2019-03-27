Wolverines fall to Yellow Jackets

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Varsity Baseball Team lost to Union County 12-1 Wednesday, March 20, in a non-region contest at Legends Stadium.

Noah McCarley took the loss despite giving up only one ER in four innings of work. Chase Hood led the Wolverines at the plate going two for three with one RBI. Chandler Crumley earned his first Varsity hit in the fifth inning.

“We played with no energy tonight. One thing went wrong and it was all down hill. The lack of effort was pitiful. They are going to have to learn to rev the motor and turn it up a notch as we begin April. This was the low-point of the season. The good news is that we can begin our climb back up tomorrow at practice,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.

The Wolverines would secure a 5-1 victory against Dixie High School Tuesday, March 19, at Legends Stadium. Chase Hood (0-1) took the Loss going five innings, giving up one H, two ER and striking out four. Casey Stevens pitched the final two innings. Whitmire left 11 runners on base in the contest. Sophomore Peyton Crumpton was the leading hitter going 2-3.

“Chase did a good job of keeping us in the game despite not having his best stuff. We have got to do a better job of putting the ball in play with runners on base. Their pitcher did a good job of keeping us off balance. It’s the first region game so we now have to have a greater sense of urgency in getting the job done,” Martin said.

Whitmire falls to 2-7, 0-1 in Region I-A.

