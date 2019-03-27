Lady Wolverines fall to Sims

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Junior Varsity Softball Team traveled to Sims on Wednesday, March 20. The Wolverines started out hot, but ended up losing by a score of 14-4. Defensively the Wolverines made too many errors which led to runs by Sims. At the plate the Wolverines were led by Amelia Bruyere and Senny Gehlkan. Bruyere was 1-2 with one run scored and two walks. Gehlkan was 1-3 with a single.

Ware Shoals

The Lady Wolverines secured a 20-0 victory of the Hornets of Ware Shoals on Tuesday, March 19. Defensively the Lady Wolverines played an excellent game. Pitcher Olivia Martin threw a perfect game against Ware Shoals. She only faced nine batters on the night and struck out five of those nine. Offensively every girl on the team reached first in some fashion (either by walk or a hit).

Clinton

The team traveled to Clinton on Monday, March 18, and lost a tough one by a score of 12-5. Defensively the Wolverines made too many mistakes at the wrong time which led directly to 12 runs for Clinton. At the plate the Wolverines were led by Isabella Gilliam, Amelia Bruyere, and Raegan Green. Gilliam was 2-2 with one BB and one stolen bases. Gruyere was 1-2 with 1 HBP, and Green was 0-0 with three BB and two runs scored.

Defeats Ware Shoals, lose to Clinton

This story courtesy of the Newberry Observer.

