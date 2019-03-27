Mid-Carolina beats Yellow Jackets

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels scored back-to-back victories against the Union County High School Yellow Jackets in JV and Varsity Soccer action last week.

JV

The Mid-Carolina Junior Varsity Boys Soccer Team moved to 4-0 with a win at Union County on Tuesday, March 19.

The Rebels dominated the early action, but could not find the back of the net. On Union’s only real chance in the first half they took the lead on nice free kick from just outside the penalty area. For the first time all season, the Junior Rebels found themselves trailing. They quickly responded though as Brandon Perez scored to tie the match at one. Alberto Leyva scored shorty before halftime and Mid-Carolina never looked back. Vance Horn added a second half goal on a free kick of his own for the final margin of 3-1.

Varsity

The Mid-Carolina Varsity Boys Soccer Team defeated Union County on Tuesday, March 19, in Union 5-0.

Senior Kaleb Bolen scored two first half goals and the Rebel defensive unit consisting of Jesus Rodriguez, Michael Leyva, Calen McManus, Brian Garcia and keeper Chandler Dickert secured the shutout. Other goal scorers were Brandon Noriega, Maurice Herrgott and Eduardo Lopez.

The win moves the Rebels to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.

Girls JV Soccer

The Mid-Carolina Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Team defeated Clinton High School by a score of 2-1. The Lady Rebels also defeated Union County 1-0.

This story courtesy of the Newberry Observer.

