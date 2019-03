PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels Varsity and JV softball teams both fell to the Union County High School Lady Yellow Jackets Varsity and JV softball teams last week.

Varsity

The Mid-Carolina High School Girls Varsity Softball Team fell to Union County by a score of 14-0.

JV

The Mid-Carolina High School Girls Junior Varsity Team fell to Union County by a score of 9-5.

In Varsity and JV softball action

Staff Report

