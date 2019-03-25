Teacher goes above and beyond

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Teacher Jeanne Willard sits with student Ben Balkum on the foyer rug of his home helping him figure out division homework using coffee stirrers. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Teacher Jeanne Willard sits with student Ben Balkum on the foyer rug of his home helping him figure out division homework using coffee stirrers.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School is blessed with many great teachers who are willing to do whatever it takes to help their students succeed. Recently, 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Jeanne Willard, went above and beyond for one of her students.

According to Mrs. Kim Balkum, her son, Ben, was feeling defeated while doing his math homework. He just could not seem to figure out his homework for the day. She texted Mrs. Willard to ask if he could stay after school or arrive early the next day for some extra help. By the time she read Mrs. Willard’s response to the tutoring request, she was already at their house helping Ben.

Mrs. Balkum is beyond thankful for teachers like Mrs. Willard who actually care and know how important that little moments like figuring out division with coffee stirrers on the foyer rug are just as important as high test scores.

Foster Park is filled with teachers just like Mrs. Willard who go the extra mile each and every day for their students.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

