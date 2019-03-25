Gibson named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Shannon Gibson with her Kindle Fire in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Shannon Gibson with her Kindle Fire in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Shannon Gibson has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was being a team player. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Gibson is a teacher who goes above and beyond to help every child that she can. In addition, she helps any teacher than comes to her for help.

Mrs. Gibson has worked at FPES for eighteen years. She is currently in her twenty-fourth year of teaching and serves as 4K-2nd grade resource teacher. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina — Upstate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a graduate of Converse College with a Master’s Degree in Special Education.

Her hobbies are spending time with family and traveling. She lives in Union with her husband, Howard. She has two sons, Chase and Lucas Austin and a stepdaughter, Carmen Gibson. She is a member of New Life Baptist Church in Union, SC.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Gibson says, “building relationships and seeing students achieve their best.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its March Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Shannon Gibson.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Shannon Gibson with her Kindle Fire in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_FPES-February-TOM.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Shannon Gibson with her Kindle Fire in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher of the Month.

For the Month of March at FPES

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.