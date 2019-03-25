Sims students make totem poles

Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Gregory’s 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Gregory’s 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Lancaster’s 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Lancaster’s 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Roberts’ 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Students in Mrs. Roberts’ 6th grade class at Sims Middle School hold the totem poles they made after studying Native American peoples and cultures. The totem poles they made include four symbols and color and art to symbolize the student’s personal culture.

UNION — Studying another culture can lead to a greater interest in the culture being studied and even provide inspiration that stokes the creativity of those who undertake such a study.

That’s that what happened with the students in Mrs. Lancaster’s, Mrs. Robert’s, and Mrs. Gregory’s sixth grade Social Studies classes at Sims Middle School who recently completed a cross-curricular activity that combined their knowledge of Native American cultures and symbolism.

Native Americans — also sometimes referred to as American Indians or Indigenous Americans — are the indigenous peoples of all of the United States of America except Hawaii. There are currently 573 Native American tribes legally recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the United States. The members of these tribes are descended from the peoples who migrated from Asia to what is now the United States of America at least 15,000 years ago.

In the millenia that followed that migration, a variety of peoples, societies, and cultures emerged from those migrants to become what are now collectively known as Native Americans. It is those Native American cultures that the students at Sims studied, studies that inspired them to create their own version of what is one of the most famous and recognizable artifacts produced by Native American cultures: totem poles.

Totem poles are monumental carvings first produced by the indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest. Among the indigenous cultures that produced them, totem poles serve a variety of purposes including commemorating ancestors, cultural beliefs that recount familiar legends, clan lineages, or notable events. They can also serve architectural purposes and may also depict historical narratives of the people who produced them.

After students finished their unit on Native Americans, they used their new knowledge of symbolism from their English class to create totem poles that represented themselves. Students added at least four symbols, one that was an animal, to their totem poles as well as color and art to symbolize their own personal culture!

The students loved creating their totem poles and were excited to show them off.

Special to The Union Times

This story courteousy of Sims Middle School.

