Rogers is Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Lindsay Rogers with her Kindle Fire for being named Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Lindsay Rogers with her Kindle Fire for being named Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Lindsay Rogers was named as Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month.

November’s focus trait was showing compassion. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Rogers is a teacher who consistently shows compassion for her students each and every day. She goes above and beyond to support her students regardless of their physical or academic ability. She demonstrates kindness and empathy for the needs of her students.

Mrs. Rogers is currently in her fourth year of teaching and has been at Foster Park all four years. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. She is also a graduate of Converse College with a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Her hobbies are reading and spending time with her family. She is married to her husband, Alan, and they have two sons, Deacon and Calder.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Rogers says, “helping every child not only do their best, but to become their best.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its November Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Lindsay Rogers.

At FPES for the Month of November

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

