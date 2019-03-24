Where are all the pots of money?

Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman addressed the Union Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon at Covenant Baptist Church. Norman addressed the Rotarians on a variety of issues facing the country including immigration, government spending, trade, and relations with China and North Korea. He also spoke about the economy and President Trump’s performance in office. Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman addressed the Union Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon at Covenant Baptist Church. Norman addressed the Rotarians on a variety of issues facing the country including immigration, government spending, trade, and relations with China and North Korea. He also spoke about the economy and President Trump’s performance in office.

UNION — Whenever someone comes to him asking for his help in getting something from the federal government, US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman says he always wants them to tell him the same thing.

“Tell me where you find that pot of money.”

Norman, addressing the Union Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon, said that since he took office he has had many people come to him asking for his help in getting a program they want funded by Congress. He said that some of those requests have been for very worthwhile things, but that even in those cases he asks them to tell him where the money is coming from to pay for it.

It’s a question Norman said he feels must be asked when requests for funding are made of Congress, a question he said is not often asked on Capitol Hill and because it is not asked the United States finds itself more than $20 trillion in debt. Norman said this is because Congress has failed to balance spending with revenues, instead choosing to spend more than the federal government takes in, creating deficits that are covered with borrowed money, creating a debt burden that the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, etc. of the current generation will have to deal with.

“We have a spending problem, not a money problem,” Norman said.

Norman is a member of the Oversight Committee and the Budget Committee of the US House of Representatives, but pointed out that when they are supposed to be dealing with budgetary matters, those committees often don’t, instead spending their time on other issues. He pointed out that at one meeting, rather than dealing with the budget which is their main responsibility, the Budget Committee spent four to five hours arguing over the “Are you a US Citizen?” question on the 2020 Census.

Going back to the question he always asks of those asking him to support a program they want Congress to approve and fund, Norman pointed to the Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. When asked about Ocasio-Cortez and whether or not she truly believes what she says, Norman, who said he has met her in passing several times, said he finds her to be pleasant as a person, but that she also truly believes in what she is proposing. He illustrated this by pointing out that when asked how the country will pay for her Green New Deal — which is expected to cost in the tens of trillions of dollars — Ocasio-Cortez never says how it will be paid for, just that it will be.

In addition to the Green New Deal, Norman pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow Democrats and their supporters are also pushing for things like free medical care for all and free education for all. Norman said all these supposedly free things would still have to be paid for and his question to all the advocates of free medical care for all and free education for all is where will the pots of money be found for them?

Norman said that when the liberals who advocate such programs approach him, he tells them he will support free medical care for all, if they can get doctors to work for free. He said he will also support free education for all if they can get tenured professors to work for free.

“And while they are at it, get Congress to work for free,” Norman said.

While he did not say outright whether or not Congress could be persuaded to work for free to help fund such expensive programs, Norman seemed to imply this was unlikely when he suggested a change in the composition of the membership of Congress is needed. Norman, a Rock Hill businessman, said Congress needs more businessmen and women, people whom he said “know how to balance a checkbook,” instead of professional politicians, a group he said outright he doesn’t particularly like and whom he implied don’t seem to know how to balance a checkbook, especially the federal government’s.

As for whether or not this might happen, Norman said he pointed out that the current occupant of the White House is not a professional politician, but a businessman who is bringing the experience, abilities and understandings he gained in the private sector to bear on the problems facing the country, and making progress in dealing with them despite the unrelenting opposition he continues to face.

Charles Warner | The Union Times US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman addressed the Union Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon at Covenant Baptist Church. Norman addressed the Rotarians on a variety of issues facing the country including immigration, government spending, trade, and relations with China and North Korea. He also spoke about the economy and President Trump's performance in office.

Norman addresses Rotary about Congress

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

