Two become Magistrates Constables

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Magistrate’s Court now has its first two Magistrates Constables.

In a statement released earlier this month, Union County Magistrate Kevin Morrow announced that Tony Keisler and Larry Yarbrough had attended the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy February 11-15 to received advanced law enforcement training as Magistrates Constables. Morrow said that Keisler and Yarbrough, both of whom are retired police officers who were already working for the Magistrate’s Office, successfully completed their training and are now two of only 30 courtroom officers in South Carolina certified by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as Magistrates Constables.

Morrow said that Magistrates Constables are newly created positions and that while their primary purpose is to provide courtroom security, they also receive advanced training in Process Serving, Claim and Deliveries, Property Seizures, and Writs of Ejections. He said the training for Magistrates Constables also includes specialized training in Ethics, Tactical Communications, as well as the 1st 4th and 5th Amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America.

The 1st, 4th and 5th Amendments are part of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America, which includes specific guarantees of personal freedoms and rights, places limits on the government’s power in judicial and other proceedings, and declares that all powers not specifically granted to the U.S. Congress by the Constitution are reserved for the states or the people.

First Amendment

”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Fourth Amendment

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Fifth Amendment

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Keasler, who retired from the Union Public Safety Department and has worked for the Magistrate’s Office since October, said that the Magistrates Constables course “put a lot of emphasis on the amendments.” He said that part of the course is designed to give Magistrates Constables an understanding of the constitutional rights — especially those covered by the Fourth Amendment and Fifth Amendment — of the public, something he said is especially important when a Magistrate Constable carries out their Property Seizures and Writs of Ejections duties.

“Everybody is still covered by the amendments regardless of their legal situation,” Keasler said.

Keasler stressed that Magistrates Constables are not policemen, pointing out that when they have to, for example, conduct a Property Seizure, they must be accompanied by a Union County Sheriff’s deputy or Union Public Safety officer who actually carries out the seizure. He said that understanding the powers — and the limitations of those powers — of a Magistrates Constable in light of the constitutional rights of the public is crucial to him successfully performing his duties.

“It really helps when we have to deal with someone,” Kealser said. “It helps me to know what their rights are and what mine are.”

In addition to the classroom training, Morrow these constables also received hands on training in use of force, and firing range qualifications using their sidearms. Morrow said that as Magistrates Constables, Keisler and Yarbrough are required to be armed to provide courtroom security for the Magistrate’s Court when it is in session.

Morrow said that Union County is proud to have these specially trained officers protecting our courts and our community.

Keasler, Yarbrough graduate from program

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

