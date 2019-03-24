‘A higher level of inclusive play’

Image courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County This artist’s rendition of the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex shows the 11 pieces of equipment that, along with the design of the park itself, makes it a unique and all inclusive playground that can accommodate children and adults with disabilities and their families. Image courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County This artist’s rendition of the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex shows the 11 pieces of equipment that, along with the design of the park itself, makes it a unique and all inclusive playground that can accommodate children and adults with disabilities and their families.

UNION — By their very nature playgrounds and the equipment that comes with them are designed for children can play on, but the new Miracle League of Union County “ALL Star Park” at the Timken Sports Complex and its equipment are unique in that they are designed to allow all children — and adults — regardless of their physical ability to play.

The ALL Star Park had its formal opening on Saturday, March 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by MLUC members, local government officials, and other supporters of the organization and its mission. The mission of the MLUC is to provide recreational opportunities for those with disabilities and develop the facilities needed for those recreational opportunities. Over the past decade, the MLUC has done just that, organizing athletic activities for those, both children and adults, with disabilities, and developing the MLUC Ballfield at the Timken Sports Complex. The ballfield is designed to enable children and adults with disabilities to play baseball.

After the ballfield was completed, the MLUC set about raising funds for the construction of the ALL Star Park which MLUC Executive Director Amy Austin said is designed to be a “unique” and “all inclusive” playground. Austin, speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said that in the park “the space is open so there’s room to move from piece to piece and even extra space for when we need a little down time. Open space so that parents and grandparents can see exactly where their children are without worry. There’s room to run, benches to sit, shade to protect us and picnic tables to enjoy meals with family and friends. This is a place to make memories.”

The ALL Star park has 11 pieces of equipment, each of which Austin said “is unique in that it provides opportunities for a higher level of inclusive play. Sensory rich play experiences are vital for the futures of those with disabilities and this space provides just that. We’ve included elements that focus specifically on a variety of senses.”

Equipment

Those 11 pieces of equipment, their features, and the senses they engage are:

1. The Omnispin® Spinner has:

• Transfer height of 18”

• Back/trunk support

• Speed control

• Gentle slope interior assists in seating and exiting

• Seat placement encourages social interaction

The senses engaged by the Omnispin® Spinner are:

• Proprioception

— Children can self-determine amount of force needed to go slow, medium, or fast—and adjust their muscle contractions accordingly

— Seated position provides support to those with limited core strength

— Movement simulates weight shifting and balance, activating core muscle groups

• Vestibular

— Different speeds and directions of rotary motion increase vestibular tolerance

— Ability to change positions (back to stomach) stimulates the vestibular mechanism on multiple planes

• Motor Planning

— Entering/exiting requires motor planning and patterning

— Initiating and maintaining spinning requires planning and sequencing of pushing from the outside

— Visual planning is enhanced with the introduction of a game e.g., catching a ball, while the OmniSpin is in motion

• Social/Imagination:

— The circular shape encourages face-to-face social interaction while children are seated

— Enjoyment of social games e.g., a ball toss, is increased by sitting as a group

— Kids and parents can sit comfortably together for a multi-generational experience

2. The Cozy Dome® has:

• Curved outer surface with a variety of openings

• Different tactile concave and convex circles on the outside

• Quiet and cozy on the inside, yet has good sight lines

The senses engaged by the Cozy Dome® are:

• Tactile:

— Textured surface invites exploration and expansion of children’s tactile discrimination skills e.g., the ability to interpret smooth vs. rough

• Proprioception:

— Core muscle groups are engaged through climbing the exterior

• Motor Planning:

— Sequencing thoughts on where to place hands and feet enhances cognitive ability

• Social/Imagination:

— Cozy interior encourages self-regulation techniques: calm, focus, or “regroup” during play

— Perfect for social development activities such as peek-a-boo and hide-and-seek

— Increases understanding of body-focused phrases: inside/outside, over/under, between, top/bottom, etc.

3. The Saddle Spinner has:

• Angled design facilitates movement

• Allows children to explore gravity, body position, and cause and effect

• Child controls spin

• Varying heights

• Saddle-shaped seat with handhold grip supports children of all sizes

The senses engaged by the Saddler Spinner are:

• Proprioception:

— Core muscle groups are activated during spinning while the child holds the saddle

— Adjusting to weight shifts improves postural stability

• Vestibular:

— Children can choose to spin quickly or slowly to increase their comfort with rotary movements and spinning in space

• Visual:

— Visual localization skills are developed by focusing on a single point during spinning

• Motor Planning:

— Children learn how to move and shift their weight to perpetuate the gravitational spin

• Social/Imagination:

— Endless ways for children to interact, create games and pretend play during spinning

4. The Double Swoosh™ Poly Slide:

• Encourages sliding with a friend

• 49-degree slope creates speed while sliding

• 12” high sidewalls and longer exit for safety

The senses engaged by the Double Swoosh™ Poly Slide are:

• Vestibular:

— Provides the thrilling pull of gravity, requiring use of the body to control speed

• Motor Planning:

— Motor planning is required for climbing the ladder, getting body into position to slide, and repeating the pattern or deciding something different

• Social/Imagination:

— Design allows children and/or adults to slide together creating opportunities for social interaction, encouragement, support and mutual enjoyment

— Children can create a variety of stop/go and racing games on the double slide

5. Visual and Auditory Sensory Play Panels have:

• Combination of visual panels: Marble Panel®, Optigear Panel®, Kaleidospin Panel®

• Each panel has a visual component

• Movement of components adds to the sensory play experience

• Two-sided design allows children to play on both sides

• Combination of auditory panels: Bongo Panel®, Rain Sound Wheel Panel™ and Xylofun Panel®

• Each panel has a different auditory component

• Movement of components creates a sensory play experience

The senses engaged by the Visual and Auditory Sensory Play Panels are:

• Visual:

— Panels encourage visual exploration increasing understanding and perception

• Tactile:

— Panels provide differing textures offering a multi-sensory experience

• Motor Planning:

— Manipulating and moving the panels provides a full sensory experience and requires the coordination of both visual and motor systems

— Children control how slow or fast they receive visual input

• Social/Imagination:

— Children play “through” most visual panels with peers on the other side allowing self-regulation of eye contact as they feel comfortable

• Auditory:

— Panels allow exploration in a variety of ways including discrimination of sounds

• Motor Planning:

— Manipulating panel components provides a full auditory experience

— Children control how slow or fast they receive auditory input

Social/Imagination:

— Panels encourage cooperative and collaborative play offering opportunities for sound patterning that can be developed and imitated

6. The Oodle® Swing has:

• Multi-user swing

• Easy transfer height

• Variety of seating positions

• Back and trunk support

• Playful design

The senses engaged by the Oodle® Swing are:

• Proprioception:

— Develops upper body strength through the pushing motion

• Vestibular:

— Placing the body and head in different positions while swinging, fast or slow, stimulates the vestibular system

• Motor Planning:

— Multi-seat design requires motor planning for entering and exiting as well as pushing the swing

• Social/Imagination:

— Multi-seat design offers opportunities for social interaction, cooperative play, turn taking, collaboration and pretend play scenarios

7. The We-Saw™ has:

• Multiple seating options with back and trunk support

• Gentle rocking motion

• Easy access or transfer into seats

• Handholds and footrests for stability

• Space age look

• Optional 3-point seat strap

The senses engaged by the We-Saw™ are:

• Proprioception:

— Core muscle groups are engaged while moving the We-saw

— Maintaining balance, weight-shifting, holding posture develops strength and endurance

• Vestibular:

— Children can regulate their movement/vestibular input based on where they choose to sit (more movement on the ends, less in the middle)

• Motor Planning:

— Motor sequencing and patterning are required, activating weight shifts

• Social/Imagination:

— Multiple seats allow for group play, requiring communication to coordinate movement and creating opportunities for pretend play

8. The Sway Fun® Glider has:

• Inclusive rocking glider

• Room for wheelchairs and/or strollers

• Seating and standing room for all

• Table position allows those using wheelchairs to move the Sway Fun® Glider

• Stable hand support

The senses engaged by the Sway Fun® Glider are:

• Proprioception:

— Core muscle groups are engaged in order to move the Sway Fun® Glider

— Benches and wheelchair accessibility allow for various levels of involvement

• Vestibular:

— Experience linear movement, back and forth, at different speeds based on number of riders

• Motor Planning:

— Coordination of movement with their peers is required to stay in motion

— Planning, organizing and problem solving is part of the fun of group swinging/swaying

• Social/Imagination:

— Seating design encourages social engagement and interaction

— Provides opportunities for pretend play scenarios and group participation

9. The ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted has:

• Inclusive side-by-side design option

• Ultra-smooth, two-way ride

• Built in elevation helps riders gain momentum at the beginning and slow down at the end

• Molded bucket seat with lock-in-place harness provides stability and security for children with limited upper-body or lower-body strength

The senses engaged by the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted are:

• Proprioception:

— Pod seat requires core muscle engagement to stay in the seated position

— Children with limited core muscle control have the option of riding in a fully supportive bucket seat

• Vestibular:

— Children experience a variety of speeds during linear movement

• Motor Planning:

— Pod seat teaches children to sequence and pattern their movements for take off and landing as well as holding on during the ride

• Social/Imagination:

— Dual-track design allows children of all abilities to play together with opportunities for turn taking, cooperative play and games

10. The Roller Table features:

• Comfortable TenderTuff™-coated steel rollers

• Curved overhead hand rails allowing for varied arm lengths and abilities

• Enclosed sealed bearings for pinch-free sliding

• Helps kids develop “skin map” of tactile sensory receptors throughout the body

• Side rails for safe sensory play

The developmental benefits of the Roller Table are:

• Sensory-Auditory, Proprioception, Tactile, Vestibular

• Motor Skills-Balance, Coordination, Flexibility, Motor Planning

• Cognitive Skills-Problem Solving

• Social/Emotional Skills-Social Skill Development

11. The Swing Set at ALL Star Park features 2 belt seats, 2 toddler seats and 2 molded bucket seats which have:

• Front impact bumper

• Harness securely locks in place

• High back and deep seat

• Includes anchors for use with optional safety strap

• Includes fasteners and ProGuard and TenderTuff-coated chain

• Swing and harness molded from durable, colorfast polyethylene

The Developmental Benefits of the Swing Set are:

• Sensory

• Proprioception, Tactile, Vestibular+, Visual

• Motor Skills

• Balance, Coordination, Core Body Strength, Lower Body Strength, Motor Planning, Upper Body Strength

• Cognitive Skills

• Problem Solving

• Social/Emotional Skills

• Cooperation, Imaginative Play, Social Skill Development

