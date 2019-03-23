Praying to know that God hears us

Charles Warner | The Union Times 12 On the next day much people that were come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, 13 Took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord. 14 And Jesus, when he had found a young ass, sat thereon; as it is written, 15 Fear not, daughter of Sion: behold, thy King cometh, sitting on an ass’s colt. 16 These things understood not his disciples at the first: but when Jesus was glorified, then remembered they that these things were written of him, and that they had done these things unto him. 17 The people therefore that was with him when he called Lazarus out of his grave, and raised him from the dead, bare record. 18 For this cause the people also met him, for that they heard that he had done this miracle. 19 The Pharisees therefore said among themselves, Perceive ye how ye prevail nothing? behold, the world is gone after him. — John 12:12-19 (KJV)

Read Philippians 4:4-9

Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God …. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.

— Acts 16:25-26 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to know that you hear us when we call. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God hears me when I call.

