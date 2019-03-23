One victory and one loss each

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team scored another win this week while the JEMS Wildcats Baseball Team got their first loss of the season but quickly rebounded with another victory.

Cancellations

The week began, however, with two softball games being cancelled. The first to be cancelled was the Friday, March 15 game at Jonesville between the Lady Wildcats and Chesnee which was cancelled due to weather. The second to be cancelled was Tuesday’s game at Spartanburg which was cancelled by Spartanburg.

Baseball

On Monday, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling 9-6 to Chapman.

Bryant Whitlock and Nick Ivey led the bats for the Wildcats with two hits a piece. Parker Wright and Nick Queen also added hits. Whitlock and Ivey also added two RBIs each, while Queen added another. Whitlock and Queen pitched for Jonesville.

The Wildcats went got back in the win column on Thursday with a 9-6 win over the Dorman D team.

Tyger Suggs, Jacob Robinson, and Nick Queen pitched for Jonesville.

Bryant Whitlock led all batters with 4 hits and 4 RBIs. Jacob Robinson had 2 hits, while Nick Queen, Will Turner, JJ Brannon, and Jackson Fowler added a hit a piece. Queen, Fowler, and Brannon also added RBIs.

Jonesville is now 6-1-1 for the season.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats, however, got another win with Wednesday’s 22-9 victory over Blacksburg C.

Jonesville held an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the 4th. Starr Young and Karly Brown led off the inning with singles, igniting a 10-run inning for the Lady Wildcats.

Blacksburg refused to be run-ruled, however, scoring two more, making it 18-9 heading into the bottom of the 5th.

With bases loaded, Kyleigh Woody sent a shot into the gap to secure the win, hitting an inside the park, birthday winning (Woody’s birthday) grand slam to end the game 22-9. Woody also pitched a complete game for Jonesville.

Offensively, Rosalinda Trejo was 1-1, Starr Young 2-4, Karly Brown 3-3, Kyleigh Woody 2-3 (HR), Aubrey Revis 3-3, Sarah Henderson 2-4.

Thursday, however, saw the Lady Wildcats suffer their second loss of the season, falling to Sims 12-2.

Offensively for Jonesville, Sky Young was 3-3 with 3 singles. Zoie Cromer was 1-2 with a double and Sarah Henderson was 1-1 with a single.

The Lady Wildcats are now 3-2 for the season as they face Blacksburg C on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Blacksburg.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

