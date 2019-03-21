Spring Time Story Time Tuesday

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will host Spring Time Story Time on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. The event is for preschool age children ages birth to five years and their parents. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will host Spring Time Story Time on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. The event is for preschool age children ages birth to five years and their parents.

UNION — The gift of a book goes hand in hand with the gift of reading and that’s why giving children books at an early age is so important as it helps them develop the reading skills that will be so vital to their success in life.

On Tuesday, March 26, Union County First Steps will present “Spring Time Story Time” at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. Parents with children in that age group are invited to bring their children to Spring Time Story Time and share with them the fun activities that will be offered during the event including craft time, music time, and, of course, story time.

Every child that attends will not only get to enjoy having a story read to them, they will also each receive a free book to take home with them.

Spring Time Story Time is one of a number of events and programs sponsored by Union County First Steps to promote the development of reading skills and — equally, if not more importantly — a love of reading among preschool age children. It enables parents to spend time with their children and, working with the First Steps staff, begin instilling in their children that love of reading that will enable them to master that skill, not only to read on their own, but to use that skill to help them master the other subjects they will study in school. By taking part in Spring Time Story Time and reading to their children at home and helping them learn to read, parents will be helping their children build the foundation for success in school and in life.

So next Tuesday bring your child to Spring Time Story Time and help start — or, if you have already — continue them on the path to learning how to read and loving to read. It will help you and them make memories that will last a lifetime and help them begin a lifetime of reading and learning that will serve your children well in the years to come.

For more information about Spring Time Story Time and other programs and events sponsored by Union County First Steps call 864-466-7647.

Children who attend will receive a book

By Charles Warner

