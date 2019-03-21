Time to register for kindergarten

UNION COUNTY — It’s time to register your children for 4 year old and 5 year old kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement released last week, the Union County School District announced that registration for 4 year old and 5 year old kindergarten will held on the following dates at the following schools:

• Tuesday, April 9 at Foster Park Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School

• Thursday, April 11 at Buffalo Elementary School and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

The press release states that registration will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to “please bring your child to the registration for screening” and to also bring with them the following documents:

• Your child’s official Certificate of Immunization

• Your child’s Birth Certificate (Long Form)

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

The press release states that parents should “contact your primary care doctor concerning immunization requirements.”

It further states that “copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about registration contact the Union County School District’s Office of Instruction at 864-429-1740.

For 4 and 5 year olds on April 9 and 11

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District Office of Instruction.

