Praying to show God’s love to others

Charles Warner | The Union Times If we are to truly live the life that God wants us to live then we have to let Him take charge of our lives, letting Him give the orders and deciding what is best for us. In other words, God needs to be the pilot, the captain, the driver, the helmsman of our lives, steering and guiding our lives along the path that He wants us travel on our journey from cradle to grave. With God in charge our earthly lives will be happier and more complete because they will be lives of service to Him and there can be no better life. Even more importantly, however, is that a life lived with God in charge is a life that, in the fullness of time, will give way to an eternity with God in Heaven. That’s why each and everyone of us should quit trying to run our lives on our own and let God take charge so that we may know both earthly happiness and eternal salvation.

Read Mark 12:28-33

Do to others as your would have them do to you.

— Luke 6:31 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving God, use us to show your love through our kind actions and words to people we meet each day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I serve God when I show kindness to others.

