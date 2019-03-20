Asphalt fire under investigation

Photo courtesy of Jerry Keith Fire departments hose down a tank containing 2.1 million gallons of asphalt that overflowed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Southeast Emulsions facility on the Jonesville Highway in the Bonham Community. Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling to contain and extinguish the blaze. An investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire. Photo courtesy of Jerry Keith Fire departments hose down a tank containing 2.1 million gallons of asphalt that overflowed and caught fire Sunday morning at the Southeast Emulsions facility on the Jonesville Highway in the Bonham Community. Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling to contain and extinguish the blaze. An investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire. Charles Warner | The Union Times Continuous streams of water were needed to cool down a tank that contained 2.1 million gallons of asphalt that caught fire Sunday morning at the Southeast Emulsions facility on the Jonesville Highway in the Bonham Community. An investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the blaze which required firefighters from multiple fire departments to spend more than a day battling to contain and extinguish it. Charles Warner | The Union Times Continuous streams of water were needed to cool down a tank that contained 2.1 million gallons of asphalt that caught fire Sunday morning at the Southeast Emulsions facility on the Jonesville Highway in the Bonham Community. An investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the blaze which required firefighters from multiple fire departments to spend more than a day battling to contain and extinguish it.

BONHAM — An investigation is now under way to determine why the insulation in a tank containing 2.1 million gallons of asphalt caught fire Sunday morning, a fire that forced part of a railroad line and a highway to be closed, residents living within a mile of the scene asked to evacuate the area, and more than 50 firefighters and other personnel from nearly a dozen emergency response agencies deployed to battle the blaze.

The Southeast Emulsion facility located at 1404 Jonesville Highway, Union, in the Bonham Community, is, according to the company website (www.southeastemulsions.com), a terminal that provides emulsions and pavement preservation products throughout the Carolinas. The facility includes large storage tanks that contain millions of gallons of asphalt and on Sunday morning one of those tanks caught fire and overflowed.

“We got the call about 2:17 p.m.,” Bonham Fire Chief Scott Austin said Sunday afternoon as his department and other fire departments hosed down the tank. “The tank overflowed around 9 a.m. It was almost full with 2.1 million gallons of asphalt. When it overflowed there was a lot of spillage from the tank with asphalt running out to the containment pond.”

Austin said that his department and other fire departments were called in because of a fire that broke out in the tank.

“There’s a fire burning between the outer shell and the tank itself,” Austin said. “The insulation between the outer shell and the tank is what’s burning.”

Because of the size of the tank and the amount of asphalt involved, a steady stream of water was required to cool it down so the outer shell could be dismantled and the burning insulation extinguished and removed. In other to have a sufficient supply of water and — if necessary — foam to extinguish the blaze if it were to get bigger, Austin said other fire departments as we all as other emergency response organizations were called in.

“The City of Union, Southside, Buffalo, Monarch, and Philippi are here,” Austin said. “Camp Croft with its foam trailer, Cherokee County and their foam, and Greensboro Fire. We will need 1,500 gallons of foam if it goes up and we’ll need to flow 2,000 gallons of water a minute. State Fire is here from Columbia. The DOT, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office are here. Emergency Management is here. GSP Airport sent their truck down. We’ve got a lot of resources here.”

Austin said that the Southeast Emulsion facility’s “asphalt crew is working with our fire crew to disassemble the tank. We’ve got to get to that insulation and get it out of there. We are flowing water on the tank to cool it down. It is actually 260-280 degrees right now. We’ve been told that insulation will maintain that (the fire) for 10 days and that’s why we’ve got to peel that outer shell off to get that insulation out of there.”

The Norfolk & Southern Railroad and the Jonesville Highway run right alongside the Southeast Emulsion facility and Austin said that the railroad and that section of the highway were closed as a safety precaution. In addition, given the possibility that the fire might worsen and engulf the entire tank, emergency officials asked residents living within a mile of the facility to voluntarily evacuate.

In the end, however, the evacuation proved unnecessary as firefighters and the facility’s asphalt crew were able to disassemble part of the tank and extinguish the blaze and begin disassembling the tank to determine why the fire started.

“Right now everything is good,” Austin said Monday evening. “We worked all night to peel off that outer shell and insulation. We had three or four pretty good sized sections we had to peel off to see why we still have smoke and smouldering insulation. That had to come off to be extinguished.”

Austin said it remained extinguished until a brief flare up Monday afternoon.

“At four o’clock their maintenance crew was taking it off when it started burning again,” Austin said. “We had to go back and extinguish it. It’s all extinguished now.”

Austin said that Southeast Emulsions will “take it completely apart to access those areas of the tank and have an independent investigator come in to determine why we had a fire. According to the insulation manufacturer the flash point of the insulation was four hundred and fifty degrees. They (Southeast Emulsions) only heated the liquid asphalt to three hundred degrees so we are well below the flash point but we had fire, so something is wrong. We shouldn’t have had fire so either the insulation was wrong when it was installed or had deteriorated over the years since then.”

Austin said that some of the insulation has already been sent off to a lab to determine what the flash point is now.

“It is all in their (Southeast Emulsions) hands now,” Austin said of the investigation, but added that he and other local officials will be meeting with the company to get answers as to what happened. “We want them to let us know what happened. We will be meeting with them, myself, Emergency Management, (Union County Supervisor) Frank Hart to find out what happened, why it happened, and what we can do to keep it from happening again.”

Blaze took two days to contain and extinguish

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

