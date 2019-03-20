Paying it forward with coffee

Charles Warner | The Union Times Coffee sleeves with messages adorn the “community service board” at Elle Bell Cafe Coffeehouse & Gift Shop. Patrons can purchase one of the sleeves and write a name or place of business or profession on it and put it up on the board for another patron to use to get themselves a free beverage and/or purchase a sleeve of their own to put up on the board. It is part of the proprietor’s efforts to bring the community closer together by allowing patrons to “pay it forward” for the benefit of others. Charles Warner | The Union Times Coffee sleeves with messages adorn the “community service board” at Elle Bell Cafe Coffeehouse & Gift Shop. Patrons can purchase one of the sleeves and write a name or place of business or profession on it and put it up on the board for another patron to use to get themselves a free beverage and/or purchase a sleeve of their own to put up on the board. It is part of the proprietor’s efforts to bring the community closer together by allowing patrons to “pay it forward” for the benefit of others. Charles Warner | The Union Times Phil Bell stands beside the “community service board” he placed on the wall of Elle Bell Cafe Coffeehouse & Gift Shop a month ago. Bell said he did so to help bring the community closer together by giving patrons the opportunity to “pay it forward” by purchasing a coffee sleeve, writing a name or place of business or profession on it, and putting it up on the board for another patron to use to get themselves a free beverage and/or purchase a sleeve of their own to put up on the board. Of the 45 sleeves he has redeemed since then, Bell said all the patrons have gotten themselves a free beverage, 18 of whom also purchased sleeves to put up on the board. Charles Warner | The Union Times Phil Bell stands beside the “community service board” he placed on the wall of Elle Bell Cafe Coffeehouse & Gift Shop a month ago. Bell said he did so to help bring the community closer together by giving patrons the opportunity to “pay it forward” by purchasing a coffee sleeve, writing a name or place of business or profession on it, and putting it up on the board for another patron to use to get themselves a free beverage and/or purchase a sleeve of their own to put up on the board. Of the 45 sleeves he has redeemed since then, Bell said all the patrons have gotten themselves a free beverage, 18 of whom also purchased sleeves to put up on the board.

UNION — The Elle Bell Cafe Coffee House & Gift Shop not only has coffee and gifts to offer it also offers patrons the opportunity to “pay it forward” via its “community service board.”

Located at 111 West Main Street, Union, Elle Bell Cafe Coffee House & Gift Shop — which opened in February 2017 — offers a variety of Espresso, Coffee, Frappicino, and other beverages as well as pastries. It also has a gift shop with bags of coffee, scented candles, tie-dye shirts and shoes, miscellanenous items such as necklaces, bracelets, hanging and vinyl record baskets, room spray, flowers headbands/clips and combs, artwork, and the book “Cafe Passion: A Java Romance.”

(Many of the gift items for sale such as coffee mugs, candles, tea lights, wax melts, and organic coffee are Elle Bell exclusives.)

The owners of Elle Bell Cafe Coffee House & Gift Shop are Phil Bell and his wife, Elle, for whom the business is named and who is the author of Cafe Passion.

Phil operates the Coffee House & Gift Shop, serving up coffee and other beverages as well as selling gifts to patrons, many of whom enjoy spending time at the cafe which also offers internet access through its computer stations. Since it’s opening, the cafe has become a gathering place for the community, a development that Phil wants to enhance with a new feature he is now offering patrons, a feature that he said gives them a chance to show generosity toward to other patrons and bring the community closer together.

“It’s a community service board,” Phil said of the board which adorns the wall across from the cafe’s counter.

The board is covered with coffee sleeves, some bearing a person’s name, some bearing job titles, some bearing personal messages, all of which Phil says were placed there by patrons to benefit a patron who matches the words inscribed on that sleeve.

“You come in and look at the coffee sleeves and if one applies you — it could be your name, where you work, your occupation like teacher, nurse, highway patrolman — you get it, bring it to the counter and get a free beverage of your choice,” Phil said. “Or, you can purchase one for $6 plus tax and get a free beverage of your choice.”

Phil said he received a sample of a “pay it forward” community service board via email and it inspired him to put up one at the cafe.

“I thought it was a great idea to bring the community together,” Phil said. “Hence the name pay it forward. It’s not really for the customer, but for the next customer.”

Phil said that the response to the board has been good.

“As you can see, the board is full,” Phil said. “I’ve already received 45 of those sleeves and it’s only been up a month.”

Of those sleeves, Phil said the patrons who got them have all taken the free beverage with 18 also opting to pay it forward, purchasing another sleeve, writing on it the name or message they desired, and putting it up on the board for another patron to benefit from.

Phil said the idea of paying it forward is spreading in Union, pointing out that the manager of the Hardee’s restaurant had told him that because of the program there had been four customers in a row to pay it forward there.

The fact that people in the community have opted to pay it forward at other establishments as well as at the cafe is something Phil said he’d hoped to see happen when he put up the community service board.

“It’s working,” Phil said. “It’s something I believe in. It’s not just bringing new people in, but getting people interested in helping others.”

Elle Bell has ‘community service board’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

