Middle/high school art reception

Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Trystan Garner, a 6th grade student at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Trystan Garner, a 6th grade student at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Lyndsey Barshaw, an 11th grade student at Union County High School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Lyndsey Barshaw, an 11th grade student at Union County High School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This torn paper collage by Aniah Rainwater, a 6th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This torn paper collage by Aniah Rainwater, a 6th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.

UNION — Some very talented middle school and high school artists will be honored this Thursday by the Union County Art Council (UCAC) and the Union Rotary Club.

The “2019 Middle/High School Reception” will be held at the UCAC Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street, Union, which is currently exhibiting more than 60 pieces of artwork created by 6th-12th grade students from Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, Sims Middle School, and Union County High School. The artworks are on display as part of the “Middle School and High School Art Show” and were selected for the show by art teachers at each school with three works selected per grade. The Middle School and High School Art Show will continue through April 5.

UCAC Director Amber Ivey said Monday that the 2019 Middle/High School Reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. during which refreshments will be served. Ivey said awards will be handed out beginning at 6 p.m. with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards for grades 6-8, 9-10, and 11-12. In addition, Ivey said a “Best In Show” award will be presented.

Rotary Club

The Middle School and High School Art Show is the third and final“Rotary and the Arts” exhibit held by the UCAC in cooperation with the Union Rotary Club. Rotary and the Arts is the result of the Union Rotary Club applying for and receiving a $1,500 District Grant from Rotary District 7750. The club provided a local match of $1,500 for the grant.

The application for the grant stated that the Rotary Club was partnering with the UCAC “to provide an educational opportunity of a lifetime in the form of art for local students and residents.” It states “this program will deploy the application of human creative skill and imagination to produce works that will be appreciated for their beauty and emotional power. This project will educate students and adults on the various forms of art. These exhibitions will provide our community and surrounding areas with an opportunity to explore unique art forms, as well as introduce new artists.”

In applying for the grant, the Rotary Club stated that it was proposing to partner with the UCAC to sponsor three separate exhibits at three separate locations throughout Union County.

The first exhibit was held at USC Union in December and featured a “Silk Painting Exhibit” of the work of Greenville artist and businesswoman Jaclin “Jaidra” DuRant.

The second exhibit was held in January and included the works of Catawba Indian Masterpotter Caroleen Sanders. That exhibit also included some works by Beckee Garris, who is also a Catawba Indian Potter.

The grant application added that “members of the newly created USC Union Rotaract Club will also assist with this project.”

The application concluded by stating that “we are very excited about partnering with the Union County Arts Council to present these exhibits and we are very thankful for the support of Amber Ivey and the Arts Council. Amber has been the driving force to set these events up and we appreciate her leadership.”

That exhibit also included some works by Beckee Garris, who is also a Catawba Indian Potter.

March At The UCAC

• Open Mic Night

Sing, dance, perform, speak, play! ALL ARE WELCOME!

Friday, March 22

Meet & Greet from 5-6 p.m.

Open Mic from 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by the USC Union Literary Festival and UCAC.

• 2019 Wine Tasting

UCAC is excited to introduce Southern Charm Winery. This family owned winery is located in Lincolnton, North Carolina. They offer a variety of wines including dry, semi-sweet, and sweet. You will have the opportunity to sample 7 different wines during the event! For tickets please contact UCAC or any board member.

March 29, 2019.

$15 member/$20 nonmember.

Tasting times: 5:30-6:30 p.m. & 7-8 p.m.

• 2019 Chalk Walk Sponsored By The City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 13, 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (Call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Toddler Time

Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way!

Friday, March 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

$5 members/ $10 non member

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Trystan Garner, a 6th grade student at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Art-Reception-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Trystan Garner, a 6th grade student at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Lyndsey Barshaw, an 11th grade student at Union County High School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Art-Reception-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This watercolor painting by Lyndsey Barshaw, an 11th grade student at Union County High School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times This torn paper collage by Aniah Rainwater, a 6th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Art-Reception-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This torn paper collage by Aniah Rainwater, a 6th grade student at Sims Middle School, is one of more than 60 artworks by middle and high school students now on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. A reception and awards ceremony will be held for the students at the UCAC Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.

Thursday at the Union County Arts Council

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.